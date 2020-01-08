Real Madrid Beat Valencia 3-1, Advance to 2020 Spanish Super Cup Final

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Real Madrid defeated Valencia 3-1 on Wednesday and advanced to the 2020 Supercopa de Espana final in Saudi Arabia.

Los Blancos took control when Toni Kroos' 15th-minute direct corner beat Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech after the German deliberately went for a sensational goal with a quickly-taken shot.

Isco volleyed home six minutes before half-time, making it 2-0 after reacting fastest to Luka Modric's rebounded effort.

Modric got his name on the scoresheet with a superb third after 65 minutes, killing the game and sending his team to Sunday's final against either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.

Daniel Parejo scored a consolation from the penalty spot after VAR judged handball against Sergio Ramos in the second minute of injury time.

Zinedine Zidane would have been delighted by his team's performance in Saudi Arabia as they made sure of semi-final success.

Madrid registered 15 games unbeaten in all competitions, and Valencia were outclassed by Zidane's strong starting XI.

It didn't take long for the eventual winners to delight the La Liga fans in Jeddah after Kroos scored one of the best goals of the season directly from a corner.

Domenech was caught off his line as he arranged his defence, and Kross took no time at all to punish him with a sublime curling effort from the improbable angle.

Kroos' goal fired Real onwards and they dominated possession as they chased a second.

Madrid raided the box when Isco found the back of the net, and the midfielder was clinical after controlling the ball on his chest and volleying his shot.

The double allowed Los Blancos to play the rest of the game at their chosen pace, and Los Ches appeared well beaten before the final whistle.

Modric wrapped up the game with a touch of class midway through the second half. The Croatia international tiptoed into the box before curling his shot past the 'keeper with the outside of his right boot.

Parejo's penalty came too late in the day, and Madrid appear in excellent shape before they take on one of their bitter rivals for silverware.

What's Next

Both clubs return to La Liga action after the conclusion of the Supercopa de Espana. Madrid host Sevilla on January 18 and Valencia travel to Mallorca on January 19.