Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 22 EPL Predictions

Jose Mourinho will be the latest manager to attempt to stop Liverpool's relentless run through the Premier League on Saturday when his Tottenham Hotspur side host the leaders in Week 22.

Jurgen Klopp's men are 13 points clear at the summit and have a game in hand on their rivals ahead of the trip to face Spurs, who have lost a lot of the initial glitz displayed following Mourinho's appointment in November.

Second-place Leicester City can temporarily tighten the gap to 10 points when they host Southampton, and champions Manchester City—currently third—travel to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Arsenal will encounter a tough task when they make the short trip across London to face Crystal Palace, while Manchester United host Norwich City hoping to end a streak of three games without a win.

Sheffield United and West Ham United open Week 22 at Bramall Lane on Friday evening, when the Blades have a chance to temporarily climb back up to fifth in the table.

Premier League, Week 22 Fixtures and Predictions

Friday, January 10

Sheffield United 2-1 West Ham United, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Saturday, January 11

Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Everton 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Leicester City 2-0 Southampton, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Manchester United 3-1 Norwich City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Chelsea 2-0 Burnley, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (U.S.)

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Burnley, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Liverpool, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Sunday, January 12

Bournemouth 1-2 Watford, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Aston Villa 1-3 Manchester City, 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Live-streaming links: BT Sport App, Sky Go, NBC Sports App



Special One Looks Ordinary Against Liverpool

Attempting to stop Liverpool's 37-match unbeaten run in the Premier League would be difficult enough for a full-strength Tottenham side, never mind one that has been robbed of several key assets.

Star striker Harry Kane and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele were already among the key absences, but Spurs confirmed on Tuesday that Moussa Sissoko has joined the list of long-term casualties following an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, via ITV:

Mourinho will have proved his managerial mettle and then some if his team can get the better of Liverpool, who were crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions in December.

The Portuguese gave a glowing assessment of Klopp and his squad ahead of their clash, via the Liverpool Echo:

Liverpool have injuries of their own and lost James Milner after he came off early during Sunday's 1-0 FA Cup win over Everton, joining the likes of Fabinho, Joel Matip and Naby Keita on the sidelines.

The Reds have won 11 straight league games and haven't conceded a goal in more than 450 minutes across all competitions, a run Spurs look a lot less likely to end without Kane. The England international is likely to be out until April with a serious hamstring injury.

Two teams hampered by injuries will collide at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it's Liverpool who will win the battle of squad depth to underline why they're so far ahead of the pack.

Gunners Fail to Fire at Selhurst Park

After facing Manchester United and Chelsea in the weeks since he was appointed Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta will view Saturday's visit to Crystal Palace as another game of extreme importance.

The Eagles have lost only three times in 10 league games at Selhurst Park this season and are ninth in the table, one point and one place in front of the Gunners.

Arsenal have won back-to-back domestic games for the first time since September after defeating Leeds United 1-0 in the FA Cup third round on Monday.

Per the Telegraph's Sam Dean, Arteta emphasised this isn't the time for his team to sit back and congratulate themselves despite the improvement:

Palace suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Derby County in their own FA Cup outing on Sunday, and manager Roy Hodgson will demand an improved display against Arsenal.

Wilfried Zaha is hoping to be among that number after he was rested against the Rams, and Hodgson said he'll be in contention to return on Saturday, per PhysioRoom.com:

Another attacker who could trouble Arsenal's injury-hit defence is Christian Benteke, who missed the Christmas schedule but could be fit to face the Gunners, per the Evening Standard.

Arsenal centre-backs Rob Holding and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have only just returned to fitness, and the imposing presence of Benteke will be a test for them.

Luka Milivojevic won't be involved after he was sent off in Palace's 1-1 draw at Norwich City in Week 21.

Charles Watts of Football.London joked Arsenal should be glad of his absence:

Arsenal's defence has been the main area of improvement since Arteta took over, but Hodgson has avoided defeat in his last three meetings with the Gunners and will look to hold them at bay once again.