Fernandinho Closing in on Manchester City Contract Extension

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester City star Fernandinho has revealed he is close to signing a new contract with the club, courtesy of a clause in his current deal.

Per ESPN Brasil, the 34-year-old explained how his contract will be renewed automatically once he reaches specific targets, and talks are ongoing:

"When I renewed at the end of 2018, we put a clause that if I reached certain goals, my contract would be renewed automatically.

"Conversations have already started, we talked about it last month. I am close to reaching those goals and renewing the contract, but we can only confirm it after signing.

"The club have already shown interest in me staying, I have also shown [my interest] in staying."

Michael Steele/Getty Images

He also said he doesn't mind playing as a centre-back, even though his natural role is in midfield:

"It's good as long as you can be at the highest level. Playing in a different position opens up the range of learning.

"In defence, I see the game in a different way. It has been very cool, and the guidance I have received from Pep (Guardiola) has been very good.

"At 34, playing in the Premier League is a source of pride. Many, many players wanted to be experiencing what I am experiencing."

The veteran's current contract is set to run out in the summer. Last month, manager Pep Guardiola said the club wouldn't make a decision on his future until the end of the season, per James Robson of the Evening Standard.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

The Brazilian has been with the Sky Blues since 2013, playing a key role as the holding midfielder. He has proved a perfect fit under Guardiola the last few seasons, opening up space for the many creative players around him with his steady defensive work.

The departure of Vincent Kompany and an injury to Aymeric Laporte saw him move into central defence for much of the 2019-20 season, but the transition was almost seamless for the veteran.

Sky Sports Football reserved high praise for Fernandinho after the 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup:

Fernandinho appears to have found a perfect home at the Etihad Stadium and doesn't appear to have any desire to leave. The feeling appears to be mutual, with Guardiola joking after the United win, per Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News:

The clause should make the negotiations a little easier, but even without it, the two parties likely would have found a solution. Fernandinho is too important to the team to let walk, even at the age of 34.