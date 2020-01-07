NBA L2M Report: Rudy Gobert Fouled Brandon Ingram on Jazz-Pelicans Final Play

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 06: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans attempts a game-tying shot as Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz defends during the second half at the Smoothie King Center on January 06, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert should have been called for a foul on the final play of Monday's 128-126 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Per the NBA's last two-minute report, Gobert made contact with Brandon Ingram's arm during a layup attempt that would have given him two free throws if the officials had made the correct call.

The play began with 7.4 seconds left when Ingram grabbed the rebound off Bojan Bogdanovic's missed three-point attempt. The Pelicans star brought the ball up the court and drove to the basket, where Gobert, the two-time reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was waiting to disrupt his path.

The referees let the play go on without blowing the whistle. Derrick Favors grabbed the offensive rebound for the Pelicans, but there wasn't enough time remaining for him to get a shot off. 

''I think I got hit, but the referee didn't see it," Ingram told reporters after the game. "That's the reality of it."

Per ESPN's Andrew Lopez, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry couldn't challenge the play because league rules don't allow challenges on non-calls. 

Despite the loss, New Orleans is still playing its best basketball of the season. The 12-25 Pelicans have won five of their past seven games and are only four games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. 

The Jazz (24-12) own the NBA's longest active win streak at six games and have moved within one game of the Denver Nuggets for the No. 2 spot in the West. 

