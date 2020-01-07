Thomas Tuchel Talks Edinson Cavani Future, Says Transfer Market Is Not Monopoly

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday he wants Edinson Cavani to stay at the club and warned the transfer market is not a game of Monopoly.

Sporting director Leonardo has told Cavani he will not be allowed to leave PSG in the January transfer window as the club do not have time to find a replacement, according to L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News).

Tuchel has said that he agrees with Leonardo's decision and explained that he does not like having to make changes to his team midway through the season.

"We need to make difficult decisions and we [Tuchel and Leonardo] have the same opinion. We don't like to change during the winter. It's not monopoly, it's a locker room, men who get on well together and who have formed a spirit. Each player entering or leaving creates uncertainty. If it's not necessary to change, that's fine. I am happy with the group."

Cavani is out of contract at the end of the season and has struggled for game time in 2019-20 due to injury and the arrival of Mauro Icardi on loan from Inter Milan.

The Argentine has been a big hit with the French champions:

Cavani has managed just four Ligue 1 starts for Tuchel's side this season and has reportedly attracted the interest of several clubs.

Atletico Madrid are keen on signing the 32-year-old, according to Marca's David G. Medina and Juan Castro. Manager Diego Simeone "really wants" Cavani to strengthen the attack, but PSG "see no reason" for Cavani to leave in January.

Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea are also said to have joined the chase for Cavani, according to L'Equipe (h/t Metro).

Cavani turns 33 in February but remains a reliable goalscorer despite his advancing years. He is PSG's all-time leading goalscorer and has been prolific in over six years in the French capital:

The striker's future at PSG does appear set to come to an end in 2020. However, with the club still fighting for trophies at home and abroad it seems he may still have a part to play between now and the end of the season.