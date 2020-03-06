Austin Ekeler Signs New Contract Worth Reported 4-Year, $24.5M with Chargers

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler reached an agreement Friday contract extension.

The running back commented on the deal, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ekeler's deal is for four years, worth $24.5 million total and includes $15 million guaranteed.

Ekeler is coming off a breakout 2019 season sparked by taking on his most extensive role to date during a holdout by Chargers starter Melvin Gordon, which ended in late September. Gordon's return didn't end the Western Colorado University product's heavy involvement in the offense, though.

The 24-year-old Nebraska native finished the campaign with 1,550 yards from scrimmage (993 receiving and 557 rushing) and 11 total touchdowns. His 92 receptions ranked 10th in the NFL and second among running backs to the Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (116).

"I think it's just been eye-opening to myself," Ekeler told reporters about his 2019 success. "Just coming in two-and-a-half years ago, I was just trying to make the team. So I didn't know how big of a presence I could have on the team, myself and the NFL."

He added: "The league is huge and I'm just a small part of it. I'm trying to make my presence known. I think in the upcoming years I'm going to do just that."

From a value perspective, Ekeler proved he could handle a high-volume role after recording 224 touches, which was more than his first two years combined (219) after going undrafted in 2017.

Getting the versatile back under contract is a much-needed boost to the Chargers backfield, which entered the offseason with plenty of uncertainty. Along with his restricted free-agent status, Gordon was an unrestricted free agent after finishing his rookie deal.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Thursday that Gordon will test the open market when free agency begins.

Ekeler's exact role won't be known until it's determined what other rushers will join him on the L.A. roster, but he'll likely end up as the clear leader in touches thanks to his heavy passing-down involvement.