NBA Rumors: Luka Doncic, Trae Young Invited to 2020 NBA Three-Point Contest

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young have both been invited to participate in the NBA Three-Point Contest during NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago next month, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Haynes added that while Young is expected to accept the invitation, Doncic is "deliberating."

Both Doncic and Young are second-year stars who are currently in position to be All-Star starters. They also have a unique link in that they were traded for one another on the night of the 2018 NBA draft when the Hawks took Doncic and then sent him to Dallas for Young and a 2019 first-round pick.

Along with Milwaukee Bucks star and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Doncic is a leading MVP candidate this season.

He is nearly averaging a triple-double with 29.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game, while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from deep. Doncic also has the Mavs off to a 23-13 start after missing the playoffs in each of the past three seasons.

Young hasn't been quite as a celebrated since the Hawks are an NBA-worst 8-29, but his numbers are impressive as well. The former University of Oklahoma star is averaging 28.9 points, 8.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game, and shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Doncic and Young are third and fourth in the league, respectively, in points per game this season. Also, Young is sixth with 3.5 trifectas per game and Doncic is tied for ninth with 3.1.

While Doncic and Young may not be the NBA's elite three-point shooters, simply getting their star power into the competition would aid in getting more eyes on it.

As rookies last season, Doncic and Young both competed in the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge. They both won their first-round matchups and met in the semifinals with Young beating Doncic. Young then fell to Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in the finals.

Per Haynes, Young is expected to take part in the Skills Challenge once again this year.

There is more hype than usual surrounding the Slam Dunk Contest this year with Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant and Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard potentially taking part, but if both Doncic and Young are in the Three-Point Contest, that event may steal the spotlight.