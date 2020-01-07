Security Attack WWE Actor on Video; Big Show Surgeries; Orton Reacts to Styles

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Lana-Lashley Wedding Officiant Tackled By WWE Security

One week after Rusev and Liv Morgan crashed the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley, there was another mishap on Monday's Raw.

The actor who was hired to serve as the officiant for the wedding both last week and this week attempted to enter the ring following AJ Styles's win over Akira Tozawa, but security jumped on top of him due to their apparent belief that he was a fan who had jumped the rail, according to TMZ Sports.

The incident was shown briefly on television before Raw went to commercials, but when the show returned, the actor was in the ring waiting for Lana and Lashley to make their entrance.

Per PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), there was a miscommunication, but another WWE crew member eventually informed security that the actor was authorized to be in the ring.

The actor who played the officiant, Rick Malone, later posted about the incident on Facebook:

"This is what happened tonight at WWE/RAW: I needed to get into the ring in order to consummate the 'Bobby Lashley and Lana Wedding' (which was totally disrupted last Monday night in Hartford CT), but security prevented me, so I had no other choice but to dive into the ring headfirst. Security was not pleased! But the married couple was very happy!"

Once again, the ceremony was interrupted Monday with Rusev appearing on the big screen. That led to Lashley challenging Rusev to a match next week, a challenge Rusev accepted.

Liv Morgan cut a promo later in the show after interrupting the wedding the previous week and revealed that she will be in Rusev's corner.

Big Show Discusses Surgeries

After missing all of 2019 due to injury, Big Show made a surprise return on Monday's Raw as the mystery partner for Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe against Seth Rollins and AOP.

Big Show, Owens and Joe won the match by disqualification, and following the victory, Show divulged during a backstage interview that he underwent five hip surgeries over the past year and a half.

The 47-year-old Superstar had not had a match since November 2018, but he looked to be in great shape and moved well on Monday.

At the conclusion of the show, it was announced that Big Show, Joe and Owens will face Rollins and AOP again next week, but in a fist fight rather than a traditional match.

While Big Show is currently helping out Owens and Joe, his return may be for other reasons with the Royal Rumble coming up.

Show has never won a Rumble, but he is usually among the top performers due to his size. With WWE champion Brock Lesnar entering first this year, having him eliminate Big Show at some point would make for an impressive feat for The Beast Incarnate.

Big Show is likely nearing the end of his career and is no longer needed in a main event capacity, but he is still an attraction, and the fans acted positively toward seeing him for the first time in over a year.

Styles, Orton Trade Barbs on Twitter

Randy Orton did not appear on Monday's Raw, but his feud with AJ Styles continued ahead of their scheduled match next week.

After Styles used Orton's signature elevated DDT and RKO to beat Akira Tozawa on Raw, he took to Twitter to brag. The Viper wasn't too impressed with his form, however:

Styles and Orton have been at odds for weeks, but the heat got turned up on their rivalry significantly last week when Orton faked a knee injury in order to draw The Phenomenal One in and lay him out with a massive RKO.

Both Styles and Orton are slated to be in the Royal Rumble match, and their ongoing feud figures to be one of the main storylines within the contest.

Less than one year ago, Orton and Styles faced off at WrestleMania, but the roles were reversed with Orton as the heel and Styles as the face. Styles won that match, but he may be hard-pressed to repeat Monday.

Regardless of who wins, both Styles and Orton will enter the Royal Rumble as strong contenders in what is shaping up to be a loaded field.

