Video: Joe Johnson Ready to Return to NBA; I'll 'Jump on That Opportunity'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Joe Johnson failed in his chance to make the Detroit Pistons during the preseason, but he hasn't given up on an NBA comeback.

The reigning BIG3 MVP told TMZ Sports his body is at 100 percent and he's ready if a team needs him for a playoff push.

"If an opportunity comes about, man, and it's worth it and the team is serious, then, of course, I'd definitely jump on that opportunity," Johnson said.

Johnson signed with the Pistons in September coming off a dominant showing in his first season in the BIG3, which saw him lead the league in scoring and win MVP honors while leading the Triplets to a championship. He said his lack of rest between the BIG3 season and his training camp run with the Pistons played a part in him being released.

"I was banged up with a lot of injuries, didn't get a chance to really rest," Johnson said. "So it kinda hurt me, which is why I got waived. But I'm cool with it."

Johnson's last NBA appearance came in the 2018 playoffs with the Houston Rockets. He struggled to stay on the floor and was essentially taken out of the rotation during Houston's run to the Western Conference Finals.

While it's clear Johnson still has something in the tank after playing in the BIG3, there's a massive difference between the talent level and day-to-day grind required between the two leagues. Time will tell if an NBA team is willing to take a chance on him in the stretch run.