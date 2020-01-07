Adrien Rabiot Will Stay with Juventus 'For Sure' Amid January Transfer Rumours

Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has said he does not want to leave the club in January amid continued speculation regarding a transfer.

Rabiot joined Juventus on a free transfer in the summer, having fallen out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain after refusing to sign a contract extension.

Since his switch to the Italian champions, the playmaker has struggled to cement his place in Maurizio Sarri's first team. Rabiot has only made six starts in Serie A and is yet to register a goal or assist for his new club.

However, the Frenchman is adamant that he wants to fight for his place in Turin, per James Westwood of Goal:

"Yes, I will stay with Juventus for sure. There is no problem. I feel the confidence of the club and of coach Sarri. 2019 was not easy for me, I came to Juve after a long time without playing.

"I'm looking to adapt to a new league, a new environment and a new coach. I hope 2020 will be better for me and be able to help Juventus by exploiting my full potential."

Per Westwood, Manchester United have previously been linked with a move for the midfielder. According to Tuttosport (h/t Sport Witness), Everton also hold an interest in Rabiot and are willing to part with €30 million (£25.5 million) to sign him in January.

However, it would appear as though Rabiot isn't ready to give up on his Juventus career quite yet. There have been some positive signs for Rabiot in recent weeks:

Competition in the Juventus midfield is fierce at the moment, with Rabiot one of a number of high-class options available to Sarri.

Aaron Ramsey also arrived at the Bianconeri in the summer on a free transfer, joining other central midfielders Blaise Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Sami Khedira and Emre Can.

At his best, Rabiot is capable of adding something different to the midfield. Not only is he left-sided and subsequently provides natural balance, the former PSG man carries the ball with elegance and is smart with his utilisation of possession.

He also has a lot of experience for someone who is still at a relatively early point in their career:

The worry for Rabiot is that 2019 was almost a write-off, as he didn't play for PSG in the second half of 2018-19 and has only made sporadic appearances for Juventus.

If he is to reach the heights so many thought he would as a youngster in Paris, then it's imperative he finds a way to get on the field with regularity. At the moment, there is no guarantee he will get that with the Bianconeri.