Fabio Paratici Says Emre Can Won't Leave Juventus Amid Manchester United Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2020

TURIN, ITALY - JANUARY 06: Emre Can of Juventus during the Serie A match between Juventus and Cagliari Calcio at Allianz Stadium on January 6, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)
Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has confirmed that Emre Can won't be allowed to leave the club in January, amid rumours linking him with Manchester United

The German is reportedly a person of interest at Old Trafford:

However, Paratici told Sky Sport Italia (h/t ESPN): "He is staying with us. He is one of the most coveted midfielders. He has some opportunities and so do we, but I think he can be an important player for our project."

Can arrived at Juventus on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2018.

He made 37 appearances in his first campaign at the club, despite missing eight games after requiring surgery to remove a thyroid nodule.

Things have not gone his way this season, though. The 25-year-old was left out of Juve's 22-man UEFA Champions League squad by manager Maurizio Sarri, and he has played just 279 minutes across eight appearances in Serie A, an average of 35 minutes per outing.

He's struggled to impress when he has played:

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones questioned United's interest in Can:

However, while he's had a difficult time of late, Can developed significantly during his final years at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp and was a strong midfield option for them prior to his departure.

He'sversatile and combines physicality with technical ability. He brings energy and ball-winning intent to the engine room, and he also looks to get it forward when the team are in possession.

Can would hardly be the answer to all of United's problems, but after they let Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera both leave in 2019 without replacing either, a midfielder of Can's capabilities and potential would be a fine asset to the squad.

If Juve intend to keep him they need to start making use of him more regularly—which should also help him rediscover some form—or there's little point in keeping him around.

