NFL Playoffs 2020: Early Odds and Predictions for Divisional-Round Bracket

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Opportunities abound in the NFL's 2019-20 Divisional Round, and not only for the eight teams involved.

This could be a gambler's paradise—or their worst nightmare, depending on which wagers they place.

Luckily, you've come to the right place to position yourself for a successful weekend. After running through the schedule and latest lines from Caesars Sportsbook, we'll break down three of our favorite bets on the upcoming slate.

Divisional Round Schedule, Odds



Saturday, Jan. 11

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers (-7.0 | O/U 44.5), 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (-9.0 | O/U 46.5), 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5, O/U 50.5), 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (-4.0, O/U 46.0), 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX

Best Bets

Take Texans and the Points

Some teams might be intimidated by a trip to Arrowhead Stadium. The Texans aren't one of them. They already have a win in that building this season, enjoying a 31-24 triumph in Week 6.

Houston had in that game what it will need to keep this one close: offensive balance. Deshaun Watson threw for 280 yards and rushed for another 42. Carlos Hyde added 116 yards on the ground. DeAndre Hopkins had a game-high nine receptions.

The benefits of establishing a running game are almost endless for the Texans. It weaponizes Hyde, buys Watson more breathing room and takes away the attention paid to Hopkins and the other pass-catchers. Not to mention, it strikes where this defense is most vulnerable (seventh-most rushing yards allowed per game) and keeps the ball away from Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's prolific offense.

The Chiefs are the better, hotter team. But the Texans can be just as explosive on offense, and their defense can be disruptive with JJ Watt back in action. Again, Kansas City is objectively better, but it's not double-digits better.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Texans 28

Play the Under in 49ers-Vikings



There are several different ingredients that go into hitting the over. A matchup of two great defenses and two run-heavy offenses isn't part of that group.

The 49ers tallied this season's second-most rushing attempts; the Vikings were two spots back. Minnesota tied for fifth in points allowed per game; San Francisco landed eighth in the category.

How, exactly, are these teams supposed to combine for 45 points?

The Niners will bother Kirk Cousins in the pocket. The Vikings will be stout against Jimmy Garoppolo and San Francisco's stable of rushers. Unless there's a defensive or special teams score, it's tough to see these attacks finding enough combined success to clear that total.

Prediction: 49ers 23, Vikings 16

Snatch the Seahawks and the 4.0 Points



This is a grab-your-popcorn-and-settle-in-for-the-evening kind of matchup. With Aaron Rodgers on one side and Russell Wilson on the other, this should be an instant classic.

And oddsmakers know it. After accounting for the customary three-point bump to the home team, that only leaves a one-point edge for the second-seeded Packers over the fifth-seeded Seahawks.

Rodgers has more help. His team is much healthier, for starters, and his top running back, Aaron Jones, transformed this season into his personal breakout (1,084 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns). But Wilson can manufacture his own assistance with his ability to extend plays. The emergence of Tyler Lockett and rapid rise of rookie DK Metcalf has increased the potential damage done by a scrambling Wilson.

Plus, doesn't it seem like Marshawn Lynch will have at least one signature moment during his comeback? He's still getting his legs under him (18 carries for 41 yards), but he does have two touchdowns in as many weeks. Seattle is ready to let him loose, and Green Bay's rush defense is porous enough (10th-most yards allowed) that Lynch might have some vintage Beast Mode runs.

There's something different about this Seattle team—which is now an incredible 8-1 away from home—and Green Bay hasn't dominated how its seeding suggests (ninth in scoring differential). Our crystal ball not only has the Seahawks covering the spread, it thinks they'll win outright.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, Packers 21