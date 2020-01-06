Red Sox Clubhouse Attendant Accused of Sexual Assault at Youth Detention Center

Hunter Martin/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox suspended a clubhouse attendant who was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy at a New Hampshire youth detention center in the 1990s, according to the Associated Press (via Sports Illustrated).

A grand jury indicted Stephen Murphy on 26 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault in July.

Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg issued a statement Monday regarding Murphy's suspension: "When we learned of the allegations against Stephen Murphy involving events that occurred prior to his Red Sox employment, he was suspended without pay from his position. We will have no further comment going forward."

According to the AP's Holly Ramer, Murphy was charged along with Jeffrey Buskey amid allegations they raped the boy 82 times at the Sununu Youth Services Center throughout the late '90s:

"According to the indictments, Buskey is accused of sexually penetrating the teen and forcing him to engage in oral sex, including once at gunpoint. Several of the indictments also allege that Buskey hit the boy, punched him and threw him on a mattress. Murphy also is accused of sexually assaulting and beating the boy."

Bruce Kenna, Murphy's attorney, denied the allegations in July.

Murphy told the Lowell Sun's David Pevear in July 2010 that he had joined the Red Sox as a clubhouse attendant in 2007. He had worked as a special-education teacher and assistant high school basketball coach prior to joining the team.

The Red Sox settled a $3.15 million lawsuit in 2003 with seven men who accused Donald Fitzpatrick, a former clubhouse manager, of sexual assault. Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted sexual battery in May 2002, with the incidents taking place from 1975 to 1989 at the team's spring training complex in Winter Haven, Florida.

Fitzpatrick received a 10-year suspended sentence and died in 2005.