Frank Gore Signs 1-Year Jets Contract, Will Play in 16th NFL Season

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Frank Gore will return to the NFL for a 16th season.

Gore's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday that Gore has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets.

Gore spent 2019 with the Buffalo Bills, running for 599 yards and two touchdowns while splitting time with rookie running back Devin Singletary in the backfield. He also passed Barry Sanders for third on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 15,347 yards counting.

In addition to his on-field role for Buffalo, Gore served as a mentor of sorts for Singletary.

"Everyday I'm coming in, and we are getting in work together," Singletary said of the 36-year-old in November, per WGR 550's Louie DiBiase. "When he does talk about his rookie year, he will say I did this or I did that just giving me an outlook and some goals that I can make for myself."

Following the Bills' Week 9 win over the Washington Redskins, Gore went out of his way to make sure Adrian Peterson spoke with Singletary on the field.

Immediately after Buffalo's Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans, Gore didn't commit one way or the other regarding his future for 2020:

According to Pro Football Reference, Marcus Allen was the last full-time running back to play through the age of 37, when he suited up for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1997.

The fact that Gore has extended his career this long is impressive, but his production from this past season raises questions about what he can deliver in 2020. His rushing yards were a career low, as were his 3.6 yards per carry.

Any team that might sign Gore knows he can't be the primary ball-carrier anymore. His durability and experience might allow him to remain a solid No. 2 option, though.

Singletary's comments also illustrate Gore's value in the locker room.

Le'Veon Bell is the obvious No. 1 option in New York's backfield. The Jets' depth falls off significantly after Bell, with Ty Montgomery and Bilal Powell gone from last year's team. Gore will give head coach Adam Gase a solid alternative on the ground.