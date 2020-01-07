Pistons' Blake Griffin Undergoes Surgery on Knee Injury; No Timetable for Return

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin opted to have surgery on his ailing left knee.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the Pistons announced Griffin had an arthroscopic procedure on Tuesday that will require an extended period of rehabilitation and there is no timetable for his return.

This comes after Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Monday the six-time All-Star was seeing a specialist this week to go over his options, which included season-ending surgery.

Griffin was an All-Star for the first time since 2015 during the 2018-19 campaign. He got 2019-20 off on the wrong foot, though, as hamstring and knee injuries forced him to miss the first 10 games.

Upon returning to the court, Griffin didn't look like his usual self. He averaged 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 35.2 percent from the floor and 24.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Pistons reached the playoffs in 2019, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. A return to the postseason is all but out of the question in 2020, and Griffin's absence has played no small part in that.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Jan. 3 that Detroit was discussing an Andre Drummond trade with interested suitors, a move that seemingly indicated the team's shifting priorities.

Tuesday's news about Griffin is another setback for the Pistons in what is shaping up to be a lost season.