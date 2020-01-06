FA Cup 2020: Final Results and Scores from 3rd Round

FA Cup 2020: Final Results and Scores from 3rd RoundJanuary 6, 2020
Arsenal booked their spot in the fourth round of the 2019-20 FA Cup by beating Leeds United 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.
The Championship side had the better of the first half but were unable to take the lead.
The Gunners came flying out the blocks after the break, and Reiss Nelson's scrappy 55th-minute goal proved the difference in the end.
Here are the results in full from the weekend's action in the world's oldest football tournament.
FA Cup Third Round Results
- Bristol City 1-1 Shrewsbury Town
- Millwall 3-0 Newport County
- Rochdale 1-1 Newcastle United
- Rotherham United 2-3 Hull City
- Birmingham City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
- Burnley 4-2 Peterborough United
- Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday
- Cardiff City 2-2 Carlisle United
- Fulham 2-1 Aston Villa
- Oxford United 4-1 Hartlepool United
- Southampton 2-0 Huddersfield Town
- Brentford 1-0 Stoke City
- Preston North End 2-4 Norwich City
- Reading 2-2 Blackpool
- Watford 3-3 Tranmere Rovers
- Bournemouth 4-0 Luton Town
- Leicester City 2-0 Wigan Athletic
- Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Manchester United
- Fleetwood Town 1-2 Portsmouth
- Manchester City 4-1 Port Vale
- Bristol Rovers 2-2 Coventry City
- Burton Albion 2-4 Northampton Town
- Charlton Athletic 0-1 West Bromwich Albion
- Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest
- Crewe Alexandra 1-3 Barnsley
- Crystal Palace 0-1 Derby County
- Middlesbrough 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
- Queens Park Rangers 5-1 Swansea City
- Sheffield United 2-1 AFC Fylde
- Liverpool 1-0 Everton
- Gillingham 0-2 West Ham United
- Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United
Marcelo Bielsa's side were fantastic in the first half, working Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on numerous occasions but failing to break the deadlock:
They were made to rue their misses by a home team that looked completely different in the second half.
Soon after the break, Alexandre Lacazette hit the crossbar with a free-kick and forced a save out of Illan Meslier before Matteo Guendouzi whistled an effort wide of the post.
After a decent Patrick Bamford effort, Nelson then found the net from close range 10 minutes into the second half when Barry Douglas' attempted interception fell into his path.
It was a knockout blow for Leeds, who were never able to reclaim the control they had in the first half.
The draw for the fourth round took place before kick-off in north London, and Arsenal's win sets up a visit to Bournemouth for the Gunners as they bid for a 14th title:
The Cherries are past the third round for the first time since 2015-16 after they thrashed Luton Town 4-0 on Saturday.
Other Premier League sides who eased past lower-league opposition in the third round included Leicester City, who beat Wigan Athletic 2-0, and defending champions Manchester City, who won 4-1 against Port Vale.
Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Watford all face replays as they aim for the fourth round, while Brighton & Hove Albion are out after losing 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday.
Chelsea made it through to the last 32 by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0, and in arguably the headline clash of the third round, a young Liverpool side beat Everton 1-0 thanks to 18-year-old Curtis Jones' stunning strike.
