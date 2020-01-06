FA Cup 2020: Final Results and Scores from 3rd Round

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal booked their spot in the fourth round of the 2019-20 FA Cup by beating Leeds United 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

The Championship side had the better of the first half but were unable to take the lead.

The Gunners came flying out the blocks after the break, and Reiss Nelson's scrappy 55th-minute goal proved the difference in the end.

Here are the results in full from the weekend's action in the world's oldest football tournament.

FA Cup Third Round Results

Bristol City 1-1 Shrewsbury Town

Millwall 3-0 Newport County

Rochdale 1-1 Newcastle United

Rotherham United 2-3 Hull City

Birmingham City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Burnley 4-2 Peterborough United

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Cardiff City 2-2 Carlisle United

Fulham 2-1 Aston Villa

Oxford United 4-1 Hartlepool United

Southampton 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Brentford 1-0 Stoke City

Preston North End 2-4 Norwich City

Reading 2-2 Blackpool

Watford 3-3 Tranmere Rovers

Bournemouth 4-0 Luton Town

Leicester City 2-0 Wigan Athletic

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Manchester United

Fleetwood Town 1-2 Portsmouth

Manchester City 4-1 Port Vale

Bristol Rovers 2-2 Coventry City

2-2 Coventry City Burton Albion 2-4 Northampton Town

2-4 Northampton Town Charlton Athletic 0-1 West Bromwich Albion

0-1 West Bromwich Albion Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Crewe Alexandra 1-3 Barnsley

1-3 Barnsley Crystal Palace 0-1 Derby County

Middlesbrough 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers 5-1 Swansea City

Sheffield United 2-1 AFC Fylde

Liverpool 1-0 Everton

Gillingham 0-2 West Ham United

Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa's side were fantastic in the first half, working Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on numerous occasions but failing to break the deadlock:

They were made to rue their misses by a home team that looked completely different in the second half.

Soon after the break, Alexandre Lacazette hit the crossbar with a free-kick and forced a save out of Illan Meslier before Matteo Guendouzi whistled an effort wide of the post.

After a decent Patrick Bamford effort, Nelson then found the net from close range 10 minutes into the second half when Barry Douglas' attempted interception fell into his path.

It was a knockout blow for Leeds, who were never able to reclaim the control they had in the first half.

The draw for the fourth round took place before kick-off in north London, and Arsenal's win sets up a visit to Bournemouth for the Gunners as they bid for a 14th title:

The Cherries are past the third round for the first time since 2015-16 after they thrashed Luton Town 4-0 on Saturday.

Other Premier League sides who eased past lower-league opposition in the third round included Leicester City, who beat Wigan Athletic 2-0, and defending champions Manchester City, who won 4-1 against Port Vale.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Watford all face replays as they aim for the fourth round, while Brighton & Hove Albion are out after losing 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday.

Chelsea made it through to the last 32 by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0, and in arguably the headline clash of the third round, a young Liverpool side beat Everton 1-0 thanks to 18-year-old Curtis Jones' stunning strike.