FA Cup Draw 2020 Schedule: 4th-Round Fixtures and Dates Released

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2020

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: David Silva of Manchester City is tackled by Luke Joyce of Port Vale during the FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Port Vale at Etihad Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Clive Mason/Getty Images

Defending champions Manchester City will host Championship side Fulham in the fourth round of the 2019-20 FA Cup.

In Monday's draw, Premier League leaders Liverpool discovered they will travel to either Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town.

Chelsea, meanwhile, were drawn away against Hull City and Manchester United will face Watford or Tranmere Rovers if they can beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in their third-round replay.

League Two's Northampton Town, the lowest-ranked side confirmed in the fourth round, were handed a home tie against Wayne Rooney's Derby County.

Here is the draw in full for Round 4 of the storied competition:

                            

Watford/Tranmere Rovers vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers/Manchester United

Hull City vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Middlesbrough/Tottenham Hotspur

QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal/Leeds United

Northampton Town vs. Derby County

Brentford vs. Leicester City

Millwall vs. Sheffield United

Reading/Blackpool vs. Cardiff City/Carlisle United 

West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion

Burnley vs. Norwich City

Bristol Rovers/Coventry City vs. Birmingham City 

Manchester City vs. Fulham

Rochdale/Newcastle United vs. Oxford United

Portsmouth vs. Barnsley

Bristol City/Shrewsbury Town vs. Liverpool

                                              

Matches will be played between Friday, January 24 and Monday, January 27.

                            

Plenty of English football's bigger clubs have yet to guarantee their spot in the fourth round.

Arsenal, the most successful side in FA Cup history with 13 titles, host Leeds United on Monday and will have a fourth round tie against Bournemouth if they are victorious.

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Watford, beaten finalists in 2018-19, all face replays against lower-league opposition in the third round after being held to draws over the weekend.

The only confirmed all-Premier League tie of the fourth round at the time of the draw was Burnley's clash with Norwich City.

TOPSHOT - Chelsea's English defender Gary Cahill lifts the trophy as Chelsea players celebrate their win after the English FA Cup final football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London on May 19, 2018. - Chelsea won the ga
IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Recent seasons have seen the FA Cup dominated by the bigger Premier League sides.

Arsenal have won three of the last six tournaments, with United, Chelsea and City winning the other three.

The last time there was a surprise winner was in 2012-13, when Wigan Athletic beat the City to claim the trophy for the first time.

Liverpool, already champions-elect in the Premier League, have not won the FA Cup since 2006, and they last made a final in 2012, when they lost to Chelsea.

A spot in the last 16 of this season's FA Cup seems all but guaranteed for Jurgen Klopp's side. Neither Bristol City, currently 11th in the Championship, nor Shrewsbury, 14th in League One, are likely to cause many problems for the European champions.

