Chris Jericho on AEW-NJPW; Jushin Liger Retires and Revival Want IWGP Tag Champs

Jericho Calls for AEW-NJPW Partnership

After beating Hiroshi Tanahashi at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 14, AEW World champion Chris Jericho commented on a possible working relationship between the two promotions.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon, Jericho said the following regarding a potential AEW-NJPW partnership after the match: "The forbidden door is closed, but I don't think it needs to be closed. Put aside all of the hurt feelings and egos."

While AEW and NJPW aren't officially in a partnership, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) said last week NJPW acknowledging AEW and Jericho's status as the company's champion meant there was a "change" in their relationship.

Two of AEW's biggest stars in Jericho and newly crowned IWGP United States Heavyweight champion Jon Moxley have separate deals that allow them to work with New Japan as well.

Many of AEW's other top guys, including Kenny Omega, Cody and The Young Bucks worked extensively with NJPW before forming AEW as well.

Omega was an especially big star in NJPW, as he held most of the company's major titles, including the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. There has been plenty of speculation regarding hurt feelings on NJPW's part over Omega leaving in favor of AEW.

AEW is already the No. 2 wrestling company in the United States behind WWE, and it can be argued that it is vying with NJPW for that No. 2 spot globally. Because of that, there is a lot of logic behind them possibly joining forces.

A partnership featuring a talent exchange could allow NJPW stars like Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, Kota Ibushi, Tanahashi and others to compete in a major American company, which would add to AEW's overall appeal, while NJPW would get back some of its biggest stars from the past on a part-time basis.

On the surface, it seems like nothing but good could come from that for AEW, NJPW and the wrestling world as a whole.

NJPW Holds Retirement Ceremony for Liger

After teaming with Naoki Sano against Hiromu Takahashi and Ryu Lee in a losing effort at Wrestle Kingdom 14, Jushin Thunder Liger's legendary career is officially over.

New Japan gave Liger a proper sendoff at Monday's New Year Dash show, as he gave a farewell speech and was celebrated by his peers in the ring before walking through the curtain one final time:

The 55-year-old Liger began his career in 1984, and he went on to become arguably the greatest junior heavyweight wrestler of all time, holding the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title a record 11 times.

Liger's match at Wrestle Kingdom meant he competed in at least one match in five consecutive decades, which is a remarkable feat that likely won't soon be equaled.

While Liger is perhaps best known for his success in New Japan, he competed and wowed audiences across the globe. Liger had multiple stints in WCW, holding the WCW Light Heavyweight Championship once.

He also competed in Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and CMLL in Mexico. Liger even wrestled for WWE in 2015 when he beat Tyler Breeze at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

Liger is among the most legendary figures in the history of wrestling, especially in Japan, so the celebration at New Year Dash was a fitting end to his career.

The Revival Call Out Finlay and Robinson

David Finlay and Juice Robinson beat the Guerrillas of Destiny at Wrestle Kingdom 14 to become the new IWGP Tag Team champions, and they are already receiving challenges.

After Fit Finlay, WWE producer and father of David Finlay, tweeted about the accomplishment, Scott Dawson of The Revival expressed a desire to take on the new champs:

Dawson and Dash Wilder are the only tag team in WWE history of have held the NXT, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. While they are out of the title picture currently after losing to New Day at TLC, perhaps they have their sights set on a different set of championships.

Since there is no working relationship between WWE and NJPW, it seems unlikely that the match will come to fruition any time soon, but Dawson's tweet speaks to The Revival's desire to be the best tag team in the world.

Even if the crossover match isn't possible, there is no shortage of top-flight tag teams for The Revival to compete against in WWE.

The loss to New Day means Dawson and Wilder must work their way back up the tag team ranks on SmackDown, so matches against teams like Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party and the returning Usos may be in their future.

