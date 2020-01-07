Valencia vs. Real Madrid: 2020 Spanish Super Cup TV Schedule, Live Stream

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid and Valencia will get the new-look Spanish Super Cup started when they meet in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The competition's altered format will see two other teams involved, with Barcelona taking on Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

There is also an interesting subplot to Real's game against Los Che at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City. Albert Celades will be in the dugout for Valencia, and he'll renew acquaintances with Real, having served as an assistant with Los Blancos before replacing Marcelino back in September.

Real may struggle to field a strong lineup, despite being able to rely on Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in midfield. Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard are all absent from the squad.

By contrast, Valencia will boast plenty of attacking quality thanks to Rodrigo Moreno, Maxi Gomez and skipper Dani Parejo.

Date: Wednesday, January 8

Time: 7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET

TV Info: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: Sling TV. AT&T TV Now.

Former Chelsea winger Hazard is still nursing an ankle injury suffered during a 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League back in November.

Zinedine Zidane said the summer signing is "100 per cent out of the Super Cup. He's not travelling. and at the moment he's in a normal process of recovery," per Press Association Sport (h/t Daily Mail).

Zidane's options are further depleted by Bale dealing with illness, while Benzema has injured his hamstring, per BBC Sport.

Benzema's absence will present opportunities for Luka Jovic and James Rodriguez to impress. Both have been included in the squad:

Jovic has failed to make an impact since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer. He's a gifted No. 9 but has so far found the net just once from 15 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez has only been given a mere five starts across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League to showcase his vision and flair. The Colombia international is a target of Everton and former Real manager Carlo Ancelotti, per John Richardson of the Sunday Mirror.

Rodriguez and the rest of Real's stars who've made the trip reminded Zidane of their quality during training recently:

Celades' team may be able to outgun Real thanks to the presence of Rodrigo and Kevin Gameiro. Frenchman Gameiro has the pace and composure to take advantage of any chances Parejo creates.

Parejo will be aided by the craft and industry of Denmark international full-back Daniel Wass:

If Wass and Parejo combine early and often, Los Che will be able to get Rodrigo and Gameiro in behind the Real defence enough times to settle this game.