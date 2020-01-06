Takumi Minamino: Liverpool Debut 'One of the Most Intense Matches I've Played'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Takumi Minamino said he was pleased to make his debut for Liverpool on Sunday and discussed the intensity of the match.

The Japan international played 70 minutes in the Reds' 1-0 FA Cup win over Everton at Anfield, following in Virgil van Dijk's footsteps to make his debut for the club in a Merseyside derby.

According to Goal's Chris Burton, Minamino said: "I'm happy that now I'm a part of this team, but from now on, I need to show what I can do on the pitch. Personally I would've liked to score or assist. It was probably one of the most intense matches I've played, but I knew the Premier League would be like that, so I wasn't surprised."

Minamino arrived from Red Bull Salzburg after Liverpool reportedly met his £7.25 million release clause in December.

Per Burton, like Liverpool, the Austrian side are also known for their intense approach to games and their method of pressing opponents high up the pitch. Minamino was asked about the similarities between the two sides and whether that will help him enjoy a smoother integration into the team.

"The way we press aggressively, the way we press back, the way we use the space between lines are similar," he said. "But the system is not the same, so I have to understand the difference and fit myself into this team."

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was impressed with the winger's performance against the Toffees, per the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle:

Paul Gorst of the same outlet also enjoyed the 24-year-old's showing:

Goal shared some of the numbers behind his debut:

Aside from Divock Origi, Liverpool did not have a great deal of cover for their attacking players prior to Minamino's arrival.

In the Japanese player, the Reds have a versatile operator who can play through the middle or on either wing. His arrival should help keep Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah fresher as the team battle in multiple competitions.

Minamino, who turns 25 on January 16, contributed nine goals and 11 assists in 22 appearances for Salzburg this season.

A similar return for the Reds in the second half of the campaign isn't that likely given the step up in opposition and the fact he won't be starting as regularly, but it's an indication of how impactful he can be.