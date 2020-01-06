Frank Lampard Will Challenge Callum Hudson-Odoi to 'Do More' After FA Cup Goal

Robin Jones/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said he will challenge Callum Hudson-Odoi to "do more" in upcoming matches after he starred against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The 19-year-old was on the scoresheet in a comfortable 2-0 win for the Blues to help them advance into the FA Cup fourth round.

Hudson-Odoi has struggled for consistency this season and has been unable to secure a regular place in the Chelsea starting XI since his return to fitness earlier in the campaign. Lampard said after the win over Forest that he will continue to ask for more from the teenager, per Tom Webber of Goal:

"It was a good performance. I was pleased to see him high up the pitch, pleased to see him being aggressive in how he gets at people, which is what he is there for. He gets his goal with a great strike.

"It has been an interesting 12 months for him considering how young he is, when you take that into account. Last year everyone was talking about him for different reasons. He gets a terrible injury, he comes back very early and when he did come back there were issues getting him tip top.

"This was a nice step forward for him. Next time it will be, 'Can you do more?'"

Hudson-Odoi did brilliantly to open the scoring for the Blues, cutting inside onto his left foot and hammering a low shot home:

Scouted Football provided the numbers behind a strong performance:

Given his age and the fact he's recovering from a serious injury, it's not a huge surprise that Hudson-Odoi has struggled to showcase his best on a regular basis in 2019-20.

On Sunday, his performance was more reflective of the player who lit up Chelsea's campaign in 2018-19. The winger was direct, willing to take on opposition defenders and made smart decisions in the final third too.

When the England international has been trusted to start home games, he's typically had a productive influence on the match:

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping this match can be the foundation for some consistency.

Lampard has been willing to give young players an opportunity in his tenure at Stamford Bridge and has undoubtedly been a positive influence on their progression. With that in mind, Hudson-Odoi will be looking to follow in the footsteps of players like Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount.

It will be intriguing to see if Lampard rewards Hudson-Odoi with a start in the Premier League in Chelsea's next fixture. They host Burnley in the top flight on Saturday.