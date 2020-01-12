WWE NXT UK TakeOver Blackpool II Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

For a feud that was largely about Eddie Dennis starting a fight for no reason, Trent Seven was the aggressor at the start.

This was negated quickly, though, and the match turned into an even exchange with relatively little wow factor. It was a textbook match with no standout maneuvers or moments.

As anticipated, this was a means to spotlight Dennis and nothing more. He's back on track as a dastardly heel, having tossed Seven into a member of the ring crew when the referee wouldn't allow him to send him into the exposed turnbuckle.

One more move after that and it was over.

Result: Dennis defeated Seven by pinfall.

Grade: D+

Analysis

On paper, this was the weakest match of the lineup and it didn't exactly start the show with a bang. There was nothing fundamentally bad about it, but that doesn't mean there was anything good to pinpoint, either.

Had this been a television match, it would have been fine. But since it took up a spot on a TakeOver event, which is precious real estate, this was underwhelming.

WWE could have gotten just as much out of Dennis hitting his Razor's Edge when he had hit Seven with the microphone weeks back and skipped doing this match.