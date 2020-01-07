Ranking the 6 Most Likely WWE Royal Rumble Winners After January 6 Raw

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

With the 2020 Royal Rumble fast approaching on January 26, the next few weeks will set the tone for who has the most momentum heading into the chaotic match.

Thirty men and women will compete in each match, but only one Superstar can win their respective title shots at WrestleMania 36.

Only a few competitors have been confirmed so far, but some wrestlers still stand out as the most likely winners even with the field so open.

Here are the top picks to win the women's and men's Royal Rumble matches for 2020 after the January 6 edition of Raw.