Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Says Eagles Have 'Worst Fans in the World'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney didn't mince words regarding his opinion of Philadelphia Eagles fans following the Seattle Seahawks' 17-9 victory Sunday in the NFC wild-card round.

Clowney was involved in one of the game's biggest plays when his helmet-to-helmet hit on Carson Wentz forced the Eagles quarterback to exit in the first quarter. Wentz didn't return, with Josh McCown replacing him under center.

After the win, Clowney said he might get death threats and added that the Eagles have the "worst fans in the world," per USA Today's Nate Davis.

According to Davis, he said he has already experienced some vitriol from the fanbase, stemming from a hit on Nick Foles during Week 16 of the 2018 season that drew a $40,110 fine.

The three-time Pro Bowler certainly seemed to enjoy beating the Eagles on Sunday. He waved to those who remained at Lincoln Financial Field and celebrated with an assembled group of fans.

Clowney will be a free agent this offseason. Should he return to the Seahawks, he can expect a warm welcome when Seattle makes another trip to the City of Brotherly Love during the 2020 regular season.