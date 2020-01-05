NFL Playoff Standings 2020: Post-Wild Card Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Road teams won three of the four Wild Card Weekend games. The sixth seeds in each conference advanced to the divisional round, shocking two regular-season juggernauts.

Some playoff brackets had the New England Patriots vs. the New Orleans Saints facing off in Super Bowl LIV—toss those brackets in the trash can. Both teams lost at home. Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees will begin to contemplate their respective futures. The former sees retirement as "pretty unlikely."

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins won his first playoff game in an impressive overtime victory in New Orleans.

Tennessee Titans signal-caller Ryan Tannehill experienced triumph during the postseason for the first time as a starter as well. On top of that, he snapped a six-game losing streak at Gillette Stadium.

After knocking off a scrappy Buffalo Bills squad, the Houston Texans will face a familiar opponent in the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles, who were without quarterback Carson Wentz (head injury) for three quarters, 17-9 for the second time in the 2019-20 campaign. They'll go on the road to play the Green Bay Packers in the final divisional-round matchup.

We'll rank the eight remaining playoff teams and list the Super Bowl odds for each squad.

Post-Wild-Card Rankings and Super Bowl Odds via Caesars

1. Baltimore Ravens (14-2, +200; bet $100 to win $200)

2. San Francisco 49ers (13-3, +300)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4, +300)

4. Green Bay Packers (13-3, +800)

5. Seattle Seahawks (12-5, +1500)

6. Minnesota Vikings (11-6, +1800)

7. Tennessee Titans (10-7, +3500)

8. Houston Texans (11-6, +4000)

San Francisco 49ers (+300)

In Week 17, the San Francisco 49ers won a nail-biter over the Seahawks to claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC. With a 6-2 home record, this club has to like its chance at a Super Bowl appearance.

The 49ers vs. Vikings divisional-round matchup may come down to a battle between ground attacks.

Under head coach Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco runs an effective outside zone scheme that's gouged defensive front sevens all year. The 49ers field the second-best rushing offense with a plethora of dual-threat running backs who can also extend plays after the catch. Running backs Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman have all eclipsed 723 yards from scrimmage.

Vikings offensive advisor Gary Kubiak spent 11 years with Kyle's father, Mike, in Denver between the 1995 and 2005 seasons as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He also worked with the younger Shanahan in Houston for the 2008 and 2009 campaigns.

In addition to a chess match between zone-blocking run schemes in the divisional round, the 49ers have to focus on tightening up their defense. The unit allowed at least 348 yards in three of their last four regular-season games. If not, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will face a lot of pressure to win high-scoring shootouts.

Kansas City Chiefs (+300)

The Kansas City Chiefs went through a rough stretch midway through the 2019 season, losing three out of four games between Weeks 5 and 8. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with a dislocated kneecap and missed two games.

In Week 10, Mahomes returned to action, and the Chiefs lost to a surging Tennessee Titans squad. Following that 35-32 defeat, Kansas City hasn't lost a game. Even more impressive, the defense has stepped up to complement the offense, allowing an average 11.5 points per contest in the last six outings.

The Chiefs need their defense to continue its inspired play against the Texans next Sunday.

In Week 6, at Arrowhead Stadium, the Texans ran for 192 yards against Kansas City and left with a 31-24 victory. Although the Chiefs picked off Deshaun Watson twice, their front seven couldn't keep him out of the end zone. The Texans signal-caller rushed for 42 yards and two scores.

The Chiefs have played against the three other remaining squads in the AFC bracket. Ironically, they beat the Baltimore Ravens, the best team in the group. That victory should give this club confidence in a potential AFC Championship Game.

With Mahomes healthy and a defense showing late-season improvements, the Chiefs are justifiably a strong Super Bowl favorite.

Minnesota Vikings (+1800)

The Vikings went into New Orleans and pulled off an upset with a 26-20 overtime victory. More importantly, quarterback Kirk Cousins answered doubters who questioned his ability to win in big-game situations.

Cousins threw a pinpoint 43-yard pass to wide receiver Adam Thielen in the extra period. Three plays later, he tossed a game-winning touchdown to tight end Kyle Rudolph. Overall, the Vikings quarterback had a better outing than Drew Brees, who logged 208 passing yards, a touchdown, an interception and lost a fumble.

As the sixth seed, the Vikings will have to embrace a road-warrior mentality to claim a Super Bowl title. Minnesota is built to travel with solid defense (fifth in scoring) and a strong ground attack that lists sixth leaguewide in rushing yards.

Cousins' last performance may allow him to play freely in high-pressure situations with a noteworthy playoff win on his resume. Next up, he'll battle Garoppolo, who will start in his first playoff game Saturday.