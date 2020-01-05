Mario Balotelli Rips Lazio Fans for Racist Abuse: 'Shame on You'

MB Media/Getty Images

Mario Balotelli has hit out at certain Lazio fans after accusing them of racist abuse on Sunday. Balotelli's Brescia lost 2-1 at home to Lazio in Serie A, with the former Liverpool striker getting on the scoresheet.

However, the match needed to be stopped while an announcement was made calling for a halt to abusive chanting from the away end, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The same report also detailed how "Brescia confirmed to ESPN that Balotelli asked the referee to stop the match due to racist chanting."

Afterwards, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to post the following message: "Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU!"

Lazio have since released a statement regarding Sunday's incidents, per Football Italia:

"As it has always done in the past, SS Lazio condemns the discriminatory behaviour from a tiny minority of fans during the match with Brescia. The club reiterates once again its condemnation of similar unjustified behaviour and confirms its intention to pursue legal action against those who are in effect betraying their sporting passion by seriously damaging the image of the club and the Biancocelesti team."

Balotelli experienced similar problems when Brescia were beaten 2-1 by Hellas Verona back in November. The ex-AC Milan star had to be talked into remaining on the pitch despite being subjected to racist chants from sections of the home support.

The incident led to Verona playing their next home game with part of the stadium closed. The club also issued a ban to Luca Castellini, head of the ultras fan group, until 2030, per BBC Sport.

However, many are still waiting for direct action to be taken by the Italian top flight against those who engage in racism. The AP report outlined how no punishments have been meted out by the countries footballing authorities or lawmakers.

Racial abuse is a growing problem in Serie A, with league officials defending controversial artwork depicting apes used for its anti-racism campaign. In December, Tom Morgan and Mike McGrath of The Telegraph reported how every one of the division's 20 teams put signatures on an open letter to fans calling for an end to racial abuse.