Cowboys Rumors: DAL to 'Take the Temperature' of Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2020

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys will check the availability of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley for their head coaching job, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"Expect them to at least take the temperature of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, see if he is actually interested in coming to the NFL," Rapoport said. "I've talked to people close to him. They don't think so, but no one has said definitively 'no.'"

They have already interviewed former NFL head coaches Marvin Lewis and Mike McCarthy. Current coach Jason Garrett remains under contract through Jan. 14.

Riley has put himself on the radar of NFL teams after leading the Sooners to 12-2 records in the last three seasons. The offenses have been especially exciting, averaging more than 40 points per game in each season, and two of his quarterbacks—Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray—won the Heisman Trophy.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts finished second in the 2019 voting.

Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported in December that Riley is "very high on the radar of the Jones family."

The question is whether the 36-year-old has interest in leaving Oklahoma for a high-pressure job in the NFL.

Three straight losses in the national semifinals could have Riley frustrated, but it won't be much easier in Dallas with a franchise that hasn't reached the NFC Championship Game since the 1995 season.

The Cowboys will do their due diligence to see if he's interested, but they are also preparing to go in other directions with experienced coaches like McCarthy and Lewis.

