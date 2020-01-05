2020 MLS Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Full Selection Order

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The 2020 MLS SuperDraft will start on Thursday with the first two rounds, with the top three picks going to expansion sides Inter Miami and Nashville SC.

Miami hold the first and third pick, obtaining the latter in a trade with Cincinnati. That gives the team plenty of options to throw the draft on its head, with four Generation Adidas underclassmen and two seniors available.

Rounds 3 and 4 of the draft will take place on January 13. For a look at the full draft order, click here.

Here is the order for the first round of the draft, with mock picks:

1. Inter Miami: Robbie Robinson

2. Nashville SC: Jack Maher

3. Inter Miami: Henry Kessler

4. Vancouver Whitecaps: Dylan Nealis

5. Orlando City: Cal Jennings

6. New England Revolution: Ryan Raposo

7. Columbus Crew: Gareth McLaughlin

8. Houston Dynamo: Alistair Johnston

9. Montreal Impact: Jack Skahan

10. Chicago Fire: Tanner Beason

11. Colorado Rapids: Aaron Molloy

12. San Jose Earthquakes: Patrick Nielsen

13. New England Revolution: Miguel Berry

14. FC Dallas: Manuel Ferriol

15. New York Red Bulls: Noah Billingsley

16. Portland Timbers: Jeremy Kelly

17. FC Dallas: Simon Lekressner

18. Minnesota United: Nkosi Burgess

19. Toronto FC: Jesus Perez

20. Real Salt Lake: Dayonn Harris

21. Philadelphia Union; Brandon Williamson

22. New York City FC: Tanner Dieterich

23. Atlanta United: Malick Mbaye

24. LAFC: Wallis Lapsley

25. Toronto FC: Nebojsa Popovic

26. Chicago Fire: Elliot Panicco

Last year's top two picks, Frankie Amaya and Siad Haji, were Generation Adidas players, with four more going in the top 10 and all in the first 20 picks. Expect more of the same in 2020, with a handful of exciting underclassmen available.

Clemson's Robbie Robinson is a strong candidate to go first overall as the top available Generation Adidas forward. Injuries held him back in 2018, but he put together a Hermann Trophy-winning campaign in 2019, bagging 18 goals and nine assists.

He credited his coaches and team-mates for his success after winning the award:

A solid all-round forward with good technical ability and a strong 6'2" frame, Robinson has the tools to be a consistent contributor in MLS if he can stay healthy. While he doesn't profile as a future star, he has a high floor, health permitting.

Indiana's Jack Maher is also in the discussion at No. 1 overall and may have a higher ceiling in the long run. The 2019 Big Ten Defender of the Year has all of the physical tools to be an effective centre-back at the MLS level and has flashed his ability to pass the game as well.

He and Henry Kessler are the two top Generation Adidas centre-backs available, meaning Inter Miami should land at least one of them if they wish to build their academy from the back.

Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Central Florida's Cal Jennings showed plenty of growth during his collegiate career, culminating in an 18-goal season as a senior. Arguably the top poacher in this draft, he could go as early as fourth overall to Vancouver if they believe his scoring will translate to the professional level.

It's not a great draft class for goalkeepers, but Elliot Panicco, Keegan Meyer and Wallis Lapsley could all go first at the position.

Predictions: While Maher is arguably the best player available in the draft, Miami have two top-three picks to work with and will get one of the two best defensive prospects at No. 3. They take the talented Robinson first overall, allowing Nashville to scoop up Maher. Kessler joins Inter Miami as the third pick.