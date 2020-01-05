FA Cup 2020: 3rd-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Sunday's Fixtures

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool will feature in the FA Cup fourth round for an eighth time in nine seasons after Curtis Jones' inspired finish saw them beat Everton 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds emerged victorious in their fourth consecutive Merseyside derby at home, where a young Liverpool lineup withstood a first-half storm to edge their way into the next stage.

Chelsea advanced to the fourth round after they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, where Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley supplied two first-half finishes. Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw away to Middlesbrough and will host a replay on January 14 or 15.

Sheffield United also won at home, beating fifth-tier AFC Fylde 2-1 to progress, but top-flight peers Crystal Palace had less success at Selhurst Park, where they finished with 10 men and fell 1-0 to Wayne Rooney's Derby County.

Queens Park Rangers orchestrated a 5-1 thumping of Championship foes Swansea City at Loftus Road, which featured a pair of particularly stunning strikes from Luke Wallace and Josh Scowen in the second half.

The FA confirmed the fourth-round draw will be streamed via their official Twitter account on Monday, which is scheduled to begin at 7:35 p.m. GMT (2:35 p.m. ET).

Sunday's Results

Jurgen Klopp rung the changes for another domestic cup fixture and reaped the benefits of his trust after 18-year-old Jones bent in a composed winner off Jordan Pickford's crossbar in the 71st minute.

Liverpool remain unbeaten at Anfield this season and won the result through one of three teenagers who started for the hosts:

Stand-in goalkeeper Adrian also deserved his share of credit after helping Klopp's side withstand an early assault from Everton, during which Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison each came close to scoring:

January signing Takumi Minamino made his full debut at Anfield and made an early impression in front of his new fans, making the ideal start on the winning side of a Merseyside derby.

Chelsea celebrated victory over second-tier Forest adorned in a kit commemorating the 50th anniversary of their first FA Cup title, per BBC 5 Live Sport:

The special uniform appeared to have a charging effect on the hosts in west London early on, when Hudson-Odoi opened enough space to find the breakthrough inside the near post:

Barkley was well-placed inside the six-yard box to touch home Chelsea's second after Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith parried a save from Hudson-Odoi directly into his path.

Lucas Moura scored a 61st-minute equaliser at the Riverside Stadium to salvage a third-round replay for Spurs, who trailed for only 11 minutes after Ashley Fletcher evaded the offside trap to go ahead at home.

Former West Ham United striker Fletcher broke free of Tottenham's defence early in the second period and put Boro in front. Spurs boss Jose Mourinho made it clear post-game that he felt the goal shouldn't have stood, per the Press Association's Jonathan Veal:

National League outfit Fylde saw their record FA Cup run come to an end at Bramall Lane, where Callum Robinson and Leon Clarke scored for a second-string Blades lineup to see them through.

Chris Wilder's men have advanced to the fourth round for a second time in three seasons, though not before Fylde winger Jordan Williams netted his club's maiden goal in this stage of the tournament:

Palace were one of only two Premier League clubs to lose at home in the third round of this season's FA Cup (out of 12 thus far). Brighton & Hove Albion lost to another Championship team, Sheffield Wednesday, on Saturday.

Chris Martin scored the game's only goal when he got on the end of Jayden Bogle's cross in the 32nd minute:

Any hope of a Palace comeback seemed to be extinguished after Luka Milivojevic was sent off with around 30 minutes remaining. Derby midfielder Tom Huddlestone tussled with his Eagles counterpart, who then lashed out and appeared to nudge his head towards the opponent.

Referee Michael Oliver attracted mostly positive reviews for his decision to consult the video assistant referee screen at pitchside, upgrading Milivojevic's initial yellow to a red:

QPR led Swansea 3-1 after 60 minutes in west London thanks to a Jordan Hugill brace and Bright Osayi-Samuel's contribution. But Mark Warburton's men saved their best for last at Loftus Road, where Wallace grabbed their fourth with a sensational volley:

West Bromwich Albion built on an impressive campaign thus far by winning 1-0 away to Charlton Athletic, the Baggies seeking more domestic success as they sit level with Leeds United at the Championship summit.

Northampton Town and Barnsley also won away to Burton Albion and Crewe Alexandra, respectively, while Bristol Rovers drew 2-2 at home to fellow League One side Coventry City.