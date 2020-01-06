Premier League Fixtures: Week 22 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool's unbeaten run in the Premier League will face a stern test away to Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur in Week 22 of the 2019/20 season.

Spurs will enter Saturday's game wounded thanks to star striker Harry Kane's hamstring injury. Yet Mourinho will still be able to rely on Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura and Dele Alli causing the Reds a few problems.

Elsewhere, Sunday will see Manchester City try to dent Aston Villa's survival hopes. The Citizens are clinging on to the last vestiges of hope in the title race, but there will be no margin for error in Birmingham.

Interest outside the title scrap will likely rest on the next step in Mikel Arteta's burgeoning Arsenal tenure. The Spaniard saw the Gunners to an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United last time out, but he faces a challenge away to Roy Hodgson's rugged and experienced Crystal Palace.

Week 22 Schedule and Predictions

Friday, January 10

Sheffield United vs. West Ham United: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET (2-2)

Saturday, January 11

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 p.m ET (1-2)

Chelsea vs. Burnley : 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (2-1)

: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (2-1) Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (3-0)

vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (3-0) Leicester City vs. Southampton: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (2-1)

Manchester United vs. Norwich City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (3-1)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (1-0)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET (1-1)

Sunday, January 12

Bournemouth vs. Watford : 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET (1-1)

: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET (1-1) Aston Villa vs. Manchester City: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET (1-4)

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Arteta has made an impact early on by getting Mesut Ozil back on track. Arsenal's highest earner is an elegant creator whose languid style sometimes frustrates, but there is no denying his class on the ball.

Part of his revival has been about extra motivation, the other has involved a subtle tactical tweak from Arteta, per ESPN FC's Julien Laurens:

"Not only does he want the playmaker to be a key part in his team, but he has also changed Ozil's position, asking him to take up 'half spaces' on the right side when Arsenal have the ball. If Ozil was unsure of his future when Arteta arrived, even though they were in the same Arsenal XI at the tail end of his new manager's playing days, he has been boosted by the faith shown."

Getting Ozil back on song has been key to restoring the type of stylish, possession-based game Arteta wants. He's also been keen to install more energy and aggression for an intense pressing approach that's been paying dividends.

Arsenal will need to be just as industrious against a Palace team with the quality of Wilfried Zaha on the flanks and the pace of Jordan Ayew through the middle.

If Ozil and Co. can control possession, Arsenal have the goal threat, in the form of marquee strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to earn a narrow win.

Spurs Can Frustrate Liverpool

Tottenham's 1-0 defeat to Southampton last time out proved doubly costly when Kane tore his hamstring. Spurs have yet to set a timetable for his recovery, "with treatment ongoing," per the club's official website.

Fortunately for Mourinho, he can still count on the flair of Son up top. The South Korea international returned from a three-match suspension to start in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round.

Moura also played and got on the scoresheet:

A front two of Moura and Son would have the pace to stretch Liverpool's versatile back line. In particular, they could both exploit spaces left behind by raiding full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Mourinho will also be keen to cut off the supply to the Reds' prolific front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. Keeping a low block in midfield will be important, so moving Eric Dier into the middle next to Harry Winks would help.

Keeping Liverpool quiet isn't easy, but Mourinho is one of the few who has achieved it. He drew three, won one and lost one in five league meetings while in charge of Manchester United, twice holding Klopp's men without a goal.

City to Punish Villa's Suspect Defence

City probably won't wrest the title away from Liverpool's grasp, but there is still enough talent in attacking areas for Pep Guardiola's squad to entertain for the rest of the season.

Guardiola has the resources to expect a lot of goals against a suspect Villa back line already guilty of conceding 37 times in the league this season. Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus are both among the goals, presenting the City manager with a dilemma about who to choose to lead the line.

There will at least be ample support thanks to David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva:

De Bruyne is excelling, but Villa have their own gifted No. 10 in the form of Jack Grealish. He has been baffling defences with his deft touches, clever skills and quick feet.

The 24-year-old is a natural creator, but he's also shown a useful scoring touch on his return to the top flight:

Keeping Grealish under wraps will be vital for City, who should have enough goals in them to eventually win with room to spare.