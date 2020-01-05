Titans' Logan Ryan Blasts Patriots' Kyle Van Noy; Says 'He's One of the Hyenas'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan said Saturday the team didn't take kindly to comments from New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy saying the defending champions were going to use the playoffs as a "revenge tour."

Van Noy explained during a Monday appearance on WEEI Radio the Pats were looking forward to the chance to exact payback for a 2018 loss to the Titans and a 2019 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.

Ryan, a former Patriot who helped clinch the Titans' 20-13 upset of New England with a pick-six touchdown late in Saturday's Wild Card Round game, fired back following the contest:

"That organization has so much class. So like, my guy Kyle Van Noy calling it a revenge tour … just play ball, Kyle. Like, you know, I'm sure you're gonna see this. But he's one of the hyenas. He's on a revenge tour. 'Why not start with the Titans?'

"Honestly, he's gonna ride the wave of the Patriots, but Tom Brady doesn't do that. Julian Edelman doesn't do that. Devin McCourty, Gilly Lock [Stephon Gilmore] don't do that. And Kyle Van Noy's running his mouth, giving us bulletin-board material about his revenge tour. His revenge tour ended early."

Ryan and Van Noy spent the second half of the 2016 campaign together with the Patriots, who went on to win that season's Super Bowl with a historic 34-28 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The corner left New England in 2017 to join the Titans in free agency, but said he's still in communication with some of his former defensive teammates. While he expects to hear from them about his comments, he hopes they understand the situation.

"I'm sure I'll hear something in the group chat about it from my guys over there," Ryan said. "But Dev, Duron [Harmon], J-Mac. I'm sorry, I had to say it. My man Van Noy's been tripping. So his revenge tour ended early, so I hope he enjoyed it."

The loss sends the Patriots into an offseason of uncertainty as legendary quarterback Tom Brady is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is receiving widespread interest as a head coaching candidate.

Meanwhile, the Titans have been on a roll since Ryan Tannehill took the reins of the offense from Marcus Mariota in late October.

They face an uphill battle to keep their unexpected run alive, however, as they prepare to face the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens led by presumptive NFL MVP Lamar Jackson on the road in the Divisional Road next Saturday.