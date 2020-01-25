Texans' Will Fuller V Undergoes Sports Hernia Surgery for Groin Injury

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V underwent sports hernia surgery for a "lingering groin injury sustained during the regular season."

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported the news Saturday, noting he aggravated it during Houston's postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Injuries are nothing new for Fuller, who has yet to play all 16 games in a season since being drafted in 2016. The 25-year-old sat out five games during the 2019 regular season because of ongoing hamstring problems.

Fuller initially sat out Weeks 8-9 and 11 after injuring his hamstring during an Oct. 20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He returned for two games before missing the Texans' Week 14 contest against the Denver Broncos.

The Texans once again had to navigate their offense without Fuller in the AFC Wild Card Game against the Buffalo Bills. Fuller injured his groin early in Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and sat out the next two games, including the playoff opener.

Houston's offense was much better when Fuller plays. He ranked second on the team with 49 catches and 670 receiving yards despite sitting out five games during the regular season.