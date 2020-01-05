Tom Brady, Wife Gisele Want $33.9M for Massachusetts Estate Amid Contract Rumors

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are hoping to cash in on the home they currently own in Massachusetts.

Per Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale of the Los Angeles Times, the couple have reduced their original asking price for the 10,000 square foot mansion down to $33.9 million:

"Set on roughly five acres in Brookline, the estate centers on a 10,000-square-foot brick manor designed by architect Richard Landry. The Los Angeles-based Landry is the same architect Brady and Bündchen commissioned to design their former estate in Brentwood, which they sold in 2014 to music mogul Dr. Dre for $40 million.

"Built in 2015, the mansion blends rustic touches with modern amenities. Among features of note are a great room set beneath exposed ceiling beams, a garden-view dining room and a lavish country-inspired kitchen."

Brady and Bundchen have been trying to sell the palatial estate since last summer. They originally put it on the market with a price tag of $39.5 million in August.

While Brady and his family are trying to find a taker for one of their homes, the three-time NFL MVP is also planning for the first offseason of uncertainty in his 20-year career.

New England's 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Game marked Brady's final game under his current contract. The 42-year-old told reporters after the game it was "pretty unlikely" he would retire, but he is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in March.