Aleister Black and 5 WWE and AEW Stars Primed for Huge Years

Plagued by injuries and inconsistent booking in 2019, Aleister Black enters the new decade riding a wave of momentum on the back of two show-stealing matches with Buddy Murphy, including one on pay-per-view.

The former NXT champion has all of the tools need to thrive between the ropes, including a quick-strike offense and a finishing maneuver, Black Mass, that can be executed from out of nowhere. His suddenness and aura make him one of the more captivating stars on WWE television as well.

For all that he brings to the squared circle, it became rather apparent quickly that the creative team within WWE did not understand his persona, what they had to work with or how to properly convey it to the audience. Black wallowed in mediocrity throughout most of the year, shoved into a tag team with Ricochet for no other reason than they were in NXT together or stuck cutting backstage promos in which he begged someone to fight him.

Thankfully, Black finds himself on Raw, which is presided over by executive director Paul Heyman. Black is one of Heyman's projects, a star he believes in and wants to push hard in the new year. We are seeing that with the opportunities Black has received to this point and the manner in which he is being booked in competitive, hard-fought matches.

The enigmatic Superstar should remain a staple of Raw and see his star burn brighter in 2020 than it has to this point, particularly given the wealth of talent on the flagship show.