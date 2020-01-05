UNC Shocked at Home, FSU Upsets Louisville, Top Highlights for Jan. 4

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball season hit rock bottom Saturday.

Roy Williams' team conceded 96 points in a home defeat to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who entered the matchup one game below .500. Georgia Tech raced out to a 20-point halftime advantage, which was the largest deficit North Carolina faced at the midway point since the Dean Smith Center opened in 1986, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The loss led to negative postgame comments from Williams, who is in charge of an 8-7 side that is 2-5 in its past seven games.

At the top of the ACC, the Florida State Seminoles produced a statement victory over the Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center. Louisville was one of three top-10 teams to fall Saturday afternoon. The Memphis Tigers and Villanova Wildcats both dropped to unranked foes.

Saturday's Top 25 Scores

No. 1 Gonzaga 75, Pepperdine 70

No. 2 Duke 95, Miami 62

No. 3 Kansas 60, No. 16 West Virginia 53

No. 4 Oregon 69, Utah 64

No. 6 Baylor 59, Texas 44

No. 18 Florida State 78, No. 7 Louisville 65

No. 8 Auburn 80, Mississippi State 68

Georgia 65, No. 9 Memphis 62

Marquette 71, No. 10 Villanova 60

No. 11 Butler 71, Creighton 57

No. 13 San Diego State 77, Utah State 68

No. 15 Maryland 75, Indiana 59

No. 17 Kentucky 71, Missouri 59

No. 19 Virginia 65, Virginia Tech 39

No. 21 Penn State 89, No. 23 Iowa 86

No. 22 Texas Tech 85, Oklahoma State 50

No. 24 Wichita State 74, Ole Miss 54

No. 25 Arizona 75, Arizona State 47

Trent Forrest Propels FSU to Win at Louisville

UGA Completes Upset Over Memphis

Markus Howard Stars In Win Over Villanova

Nico Mannion Delivers Dime to Zeke Nnaji

Gary Chivichyan Hits Double OT Buzzer-Beater For Pacific

CJ Elleby's Clutch 3-Pointer for Washington State

Penn State Alley-Oop Inside the Palestra

Will Richardson's Balanced Finish at the Rim

Georgia Tech Stares Down UNC

Abdul Ado's 2-Handed Block

Marcus Garrett Feeds David McCormack for Kansas Slam

UNC Suffers Humiliating Home Defeat

Williams did not mince his words after the Tar Heels suffered a 13-point defeat to Georgia Tech, per The Athletic's Brendan Marks.

"It's the most negative I've ever been about myself," Williams said. "Most negative I've ever felt about any team. ... Most disappointed, most upset I've ever been in my life at coaching a basketball game. It's not even close."

Georgia Tech hopped out to a 27-4 lead, and North Carolina did not make its first field goal until the 6:50 mark of the first half.

The Tar Heels shot better as the game went on, finishing with a 42.9 field-goal percentage, but that was much worse compared to Georgia Tech's 59 percent shooting day.

Even when star freshman Cole Anthony was healthy, there were holes in the squad, and that has become more apparent over the past month in double-digit losses to Georgia Tech, the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes.

The good news for UNC is it has two more home games against weaker opposition before it hits the road again, but after Saturday's performance, wins over the Pittsburgh Panthers and Clemson Tigers are far from guaranteed.

Florida State Triumphs in Louisville

Even though Florida State has been one of the most consistent programs in the ACC lately, it still seems to drift off the national radar.

The Seminoles planted themselves back in the national conversation Saturday with a commanding 13-point win over seventh-ranked Louisville. Leonard Hamilton's side, who reached the Sweet 16 last season, is now up to 13-2 overall and 3-1 in ACC play.

The head coach credited his team's success to the gameplan it installed, per the Tallahassee Democrat's Wayne McGahee III: "We were locked in to our defensive game plan. We were locked into our offensive game plan. Our guys were consistently focused throughout the entire game."

The Seminoles held the Cardinals to a 38.7 field-goal percentage, and they received 43 combined points from M.J. Walker and Trent Forrest.

Florida State has two chances left in January to further prove its worth, as it faces the Virginia Cavaliers January 15 and 28.

Ashton Hagans Suffers Injury

For a few minutes, the Kentucky Wildcats players and fans feared the worst for guard Ashton Hagans, who suffered an injury in the closing stage of their win over the Missouri Tigers.

Fortunately, the sophomore only suffered an ankle injury, not one to his Achilles, like head coach John Calipari feared, per The Athletic's Kyle Tucker.

"A low ankle-sprain takes, like, 18 hours, so he'll be fine," Calipari said . “Forget about our team. For him, his game and how he plays. It's not his Achilles."

Hagans averages 12.3 points, 7.3 assists, four rebounds and 1.6 steals per game and is considered one of the best defenders in the country. Without him, Kentucky may have been in some trouble, but it appears he should be fine moving forward.

The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at the Georgia Bulldogs, and they do not play another Top 25 team until their January 25 meeting with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Sunday's Top 25 Schedule

No. 20 Dayton at Saint Joseph's (1 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

No. 12 Michigan at No. 14 Michigan State (1:30 p.m., CBS)

