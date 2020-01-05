Mikko Rantanen Hat Trick, Maple Leafs Extend Points Streak, Top Highlights

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Colorado Avalanche right winger Mikko Rantanen has started off 2020 in the best way possible.

The 23-year-old Finn recorded a hat-trick in his side's 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, and in two January games, Rantanen has four goals for the Avalanche, who have outscored their past two opponents 12-5.

The Toronto Maple Leafs caught fire before the calendar shifted from December to January, and on Saturday, they extended their point streak to 10 games. According to NHL Public Relations, this is the first time that the Maple Leafs recorded a 10-game point streak since 2005-06.

Among the other notable performances from Saturday's slate was a come-from-behind victory for the Vegas Golden Knights, who inched closer to the St. Louis Blues at the top of the Western Conference.

Saturday's NHL Scores

Edmonton 4, Boston 1

San Jose 3, Columbus 2

Buffalo 3, Florida 2

Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2 (Final/OT)

Vegas 5, St. Louis 4 (Final/OT)

Toronto 3, New York Islanders 0

Pittsburgh 3, Montreal 2 (Final/OT)

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 3

Colorado 5, New Jersey 2

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 2

Vancouver 2, New York Rangers 1

Nashville 4, Los Angeles 1

Maple Leafs Extend Point Streak to 10

Toronto has achieved plenty of success under head coach Sheldon Keefe, who took over for the fired Mike Babcock in November.

According to Sportsnet Stats, Keefe is the first head coach in franchise history to win 15 of his first 20 contests:

In Saturday's 3-0 win over the New York Islanders, goalie Michael Hutchinson delivered a 33-save performance.

Hutchinson benefited from confidence gained in recent wins to turn in the shutout against the third-place side in the Metropolitan Division, per NHL.com's Dave McCarthy:

"I felt really relaxed out there. I thought it was good to build off my wins against Detroit and New Jersey recently. It was a lot of fun out there tonight. The guys played extremely hard and we did a really good job defensively and made them have to generate chances."

Pierre Engvall, Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman all contributed a goal in the team's 24th win of the campaign, which is tied for the best mark in the Atlantic Division alongside the Boston Bruins.

Toronto sits six points back of Boston in second place in the Atlantic, and it plays five of its next six games on home ice, where it is 11-4-5.

Vegas Overturns 3-Goal Deficit to Down Blues

The Vegas Golden Knights extended their winning streak to four games by overturning a three-goal deficit against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Ryan Reaves, Paul Stastny and Nicolas Roy scored a goal each to level the game at three goals apiece before Reilly Smith opened up a 4-3 lead.

After the Blues leveled in the third period, Chandler Stephenson produced the game-winning tally in overtime.

"We wanted to keep building on how we've been playing," Stephenson said, per the team's official Twitter account. "We stole two periods and knew one period or one shift wasn't going to win it."

The victory may have been the most important one of the streak since Vegas and St. Louis are locked in a fight for the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference. Vegas is five points beneath the Blues in the conference standings, but it is trending in the right direction and taking advantage of St. Louis' current three-game losing run.

The Golden Knights have three more home contests, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets, before they next go on the road. That run could aid their quest to claim the top seed.

After that, they embark on an eight-game road swing, so earning as many points as possible at T-Mobile Arena is imperative.

Sunday's NHL Schedule

San Jose at Washington (12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Florida at Pittsburgh (5 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay at Carolina (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Calgary at Minnesota (7 p.m. ET)

Detroit at Chicago (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Nashville at Anaheim (10 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

