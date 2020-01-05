NFL Playoffs 2020: Updated Schedule and Predictions for Remainder of Postseason

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Josh Hill, which broke the NFL record for career touchdown passes, surpassing Peyton Manning, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

The NFC gets its turn on Wild Card Weekend with two games Sunday that have plenty of intrigue beyond the playoff implications.

The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints get things started at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in a rematch of the Minneapolis Miracle from January 2018—known for Stefon Diggs' 61-yard walk-off touchdown with the clock expiring in regulation. That would be reason enough to get the Saints motivated, yet it's hardly their most recent heartbreak.

Last season ended in disaster, as New Orleans lost the NFC Championship Game on a missed pass-interference call. The controversy led to changes in how the league reviews pass-interference calls, along with a few frivolous lawsuits filed by angry Saints fans, but that hasn't made anyone in The Big Easy feel better.

As much as Sunday's game offers possible revenge, the Saints have as good a team as ever and should be thinking about the Super Bowl rather than squaring away old grievances.

Sunday afternoon's matchup is a bit tougher to pin down. The Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles have both been dealt their share of blows this season, and both enter the playoffs banged up. By virtue of winning a putrid NFC East, Philadelphia gets home-field advantage and a chance to knock off one of the most fierce competitors that the NFL has to offer in Russell Wilson.

The Eagles are expecting tight end Zach Ertz to play despite an injury to his ribs and kidney. Just how much he's able to factor into the offense will remains to be seen.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, are hoping the recently un-retired Marshawn Lynch can assuage the lack of depth at running back and provide a spark for an offense that's running low on weapons.

              

Wild Card Round

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (-7.5), 1:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Prediction: Saints win.

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles (+0.0), 4:40 p.m. ET on NBC

Prediction: Eagles win.

            

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan 11

TBD at San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (-10), 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Prediction: Ravens win.

           

Sunday, Jan 12

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5), 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Prediction: Chiefs win.

TBD at Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox

            

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan 19

AFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS
NFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox

                 
Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, Feb 2

Super Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Prediction: Ravens over Saints.

                 

Updated Super Bowl Odds

Baltimore Ravens +200
Kansas City Chiefs +300
San Francisco 49ers +325
New Orleans Saints +600
Green Bay Packers +1,200
Seattle Seahawks +2,200
Houston Texans +4,000
Minnesota Vikings +4,000
Tennessee Titans +5,000
Philadelphia Eagles +5,000

Odds via Caesars.

