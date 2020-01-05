NFL Playoffs 2020: Updated Schedule and Predictions for Remainder of Postseason

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The NFC gets its turn on Wild Card Weekend with two games Sunday that have plenty of intrigue beyond the playoff implications.

The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints get things started at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in a rematch of the Minneapolis Miracle from January 2018—known for Stefon Diggs' 61-yard walk-off touchdown with the clock expiring in regulation. That would be reason enough to get the Saints motivated, yet it's hardly their most recent heartbreak.

Last season ended in disaster, as New Orleans lost the NFC Championship Game on a missed pass-interference call. The controversy led to changes in how the league reviews pass-interference calls, along with a few frivolous lawsuits filed by angry Saints fans, but that hasn't made anyone in The Big Easy feel better.



As much as Sunday's game offers possible revenge, the Saints have as good a team as ever and should be thinking about the Super Bowl rather than squaring away old grievances.

Sunday afternoon's matchup is a bit tougher to pin down. The Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles have both been dealt their share of blows this season, and both enter the playoffs banged up. By virtue of winning a putrid NFC East, Philadelphia gets home-field advantage and a chance to knock off one of the most fierce competitors that the NFL has to offer in Russell Wilson.

The Eagles are expecting tight end Zach Ertz to play despite an injury to his ribs and kidney. Just how much he's able to factor into the offense will remains to be seen.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, are hoping the recently un-retired Marshawn Lynch can assuage the lack of depth at running back and provide a spark for an offense that's running low on weapons.

Wild Card Round

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (-7.5), 1:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Prediction: Saints win.

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles (+0.0), 4:40 p.m. ET on NBC

Prediction: Eagles win.

Divisional Round



Saturday, Jan 11

TBD at San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (-10), 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Prediction: Ravens win.

Sunday, Jan 12

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5), 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Prediction: Chiefs win.

TBD at Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan 19



AFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

NFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox



Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, Feb 2

Super Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Prediction: Ravens over Saints.

Updated Super Bowl Odds

Baltimore Ravens +200

Kansas City Chiefs +300

San Francisco 49ers +325

New Orleans Saints +600

Green Bay Packers +1,200

Seattle Seahawks +2,200

Houston Texans +4,000

Minnesota Vikings +4,000

Tennessee Titans +5,000

Philadelphia Eagles +5,000

Odds via Caesars.