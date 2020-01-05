NFL Playoffs 2020: Updated Schedule and Predictions for Remainder of Postseason

NFL Playoffs 2020: Updated Schedule and Predictions for Remainder of PostseasonJanuary 5, 2020
The NFC gets its turn on Wild Card Weekend with two games Sunday that have plenty of intrigue beyond the playoff implications.
The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints get things started at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in a rematch of the Minneapolis Miracle from January 2018—known for Stefon Diggs' 61-yard walk-off touchdown with the clock expiring in regulation. That would be reason enough to get the Saints motivated, yet it's hardly their most recent heartbreak.
Last season ended in disaster, as New Orleans lost the NFC Championship Game on a missed pass-interference call. The controversy led to changes in how the league reviews pass-interference calls, along with a few frivolous lawsuits filed by angry Saints fans, but that hasn't made anyone in The Big Easy feel better.
As much as Sunday's game offers possible revenge, the Saints have as good a team as ever and should be thinking about the Super Bowl rather than squaring away old grievances.
Sunday afternoon's matchup is a bit tougher to pin down. The Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles have both been dealt their share of blows this season, and both enter the playoffs banged up. By virtue of winning a putrid NFC East, Philadelphia gets home-field advantage and a chance to knock off one of the most fierce competitors that the NFL has to offer in Russell Wilson.
The Eagles are expecting tight end Zach Ertz to play despite an injury to his ribs and kidney. Just how much he's able to factor into the offense will remains to be seen.
The Seahawks, meanwhile, are hoping the recently un-retired Marshawn Lynch can assuage the lack of depth at running back and provide a spark for an offense that's running low on weapons.
Wild Card Round
Sunday, Jan. 5
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (-7.5), 1:05 p.m. ET on Fox
Prediction: Saints win.
Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles (+0.0), 4:40 p.m. ET on NBC
Prediction: Eagles win.
Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan 11
TBD at San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC
Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (-10), 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS
Prediction: Ravens win.
Sunday, Jan 12
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5), 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS
Prediction: Chiefs win.
TBD at Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan 19
AFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS
NFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox
Super Bowl LIV
Sunday, Feb 2
Super Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox
Prediction: Ravens over Saints.
Updated Super Bowl Odds
Baltimore Ravens +200
Kansas City Chiefs +300
San Francisco 49ers +325
New Orleans Saints +600
Green Bay Packers +1,200
Seattle Seahawks +2,200
Houston Texans +4,000
Minnesota Vikings +4,000
Tennessee Titans +5,000
Philadelphia Eagles +5,000
Odds via Caesars.
Titans First Road Block to Ravens Super Bowl Aspirations