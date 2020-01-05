Why This WWE Superstar Is the Perfect Choice to Win the 2020 Royal Rumble

Credit: WWE.com

Kofi Kingston had the best year of his career in 2019. Not only did he fight for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35, but he also defeated Daniel Bryan to win the title for the first time.

His meteoric rise after being with the company for many years gives fans hope that more Superstars who can be considered veterans have chances to win their first world championships.

All three members of The New Day have proved they are valuable as both individuals and as a team. Kingston will have another chance to regain the title at some point. But this year, Big E is the one who deserves the push.

Let's examine why the powerhouse of The New Day has earned a breakout year in 2020.

Big E Has Individual Accomplishments

The New Day has been together since July 2014, so it's easy to forget what E was like as a singles competitor. He was not originally intended to be a tag team wrestler.

Not only did he beat Seth Rollins to become the second NXT champion in 2013, but he had a successful six-month reign as the intercontinental champion before joining forces with Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Big E may be known as a tag team specialist but by no means is he a slouch when it comes to singles matches. In fact, he often shines when given the opportunity to perform on his own.

His original gimmick in NXT involved making the referee count to five when he pinned his opponents because he was so dominant. It's a shame he didn't use this idea on the main roster.

If Big E were to win the Royal Rumble and the Universal Championship, there is always the possibility he could reignite his feud with Rollins if they end up on the same brand after the next WWE draft.

A Powerhouse with Speed and Agility

Big E is what some people would call a three-tool performer. He has immense power, speed to match and more agility than most men who have the same physique.

When you combine those attributes with the other skills he has picked up as a performer, you have one of the most well-rounded stars on the entire roster.

When he hits a running splash, he gets great elevation before dropping his huge frame on to an opponent. A simple running splash from most people is nothing special. From Big E, it's almost a finishing move.

We are no longer living in an era when just being a powerhouse is good enough to get by. Big E has every tool you could ask for from a world champion.

Big E Is 1 of WWE's Most Charismatic Superstars

Big E an accomplished performer in the ring, but he is also one of the best WWE has when it comes to delivering promos and having exchanges with other wrestlers.

He can be the funniest person in the world one minute and the most intimidating the next. Whatever management needs him to do, Big E delivers.

Most of this charisma has developed during his time with The New Day. Having partners like Woods and Kingston helped all three men create a dynamic unlike anything we have seen in years.

The WWE champion has to be the kind of person management can send to a morning chat show. The Today Show would love him because he knows how to push the envelope with humor while remaining PG.

Putting the title on Big E ensures we will have entertaining segments involving the champion, especially if what we talk about next comes to fruition.

The Storyline Writes Itself

Imagine Big E wins The Royal Rumble and defeats the universal champion at WrestleMania 36. The following Friday on SmackDown, he could immediately offer Kingston a rematch to make up for not getting one against Brock Lesnar.

Kingston and E, while continuing to be friends and tag team partners, will begin to have communication issues that lead to New Day losing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

This provides the tension they need to build their title match over the next few months. Nobody has to turn heel. They just need to have a few disagreements. With Woods out because of an injury, there is nobody to play peacekeeper.

Regardless of who wins, they embrace after the match and The New Day continues to remain a cohesive unit while celebrating its members' individual accomplishments.

This is booking 101. We have seen this kind of storyline play out several times, but this time, the tag team wouldn't have to split up in the end.

There you go, WWE. I just booked your SmackDown main event scene through early summer. You're welcome.