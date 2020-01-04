Tournament of Champions 2020: Xander Schauffele Leads by 1 Stroke After Round 3

Matt York/Associated Press

Xander Schauffele survived moving day at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Lahaina, Hawaii, Saturday.

The reigning Tournament of Champions winner nearly saw Justin Thomas snag the top spot. Thomas sunk five birdies on the front nine, but a bogey on the 17th hole pushed him out of the lead. The 26-year-old finished the round four under par and sits one stroke behind Schauffele.

Schauffele turned in a two-under third-round score to improve to 11 under overall. The 26-year-old Californian overcame bogeys on No. 8 and No. 11 with four birdies.

The 34-man field saw Gary Woodland go four under on Saturday to take sole possession of third place at eight under overall.

Seven players are tied for fourth place at seven under.

Third-Round Leaderboard

1. Xander Schauffele (-11)

2. Justin Thomas (-10)

3. Gary Woodland (-8)

T4. Kevin Kisner (-7)

T4. Jon Rahm (-7)

T4. Collin Morikawa (-7)

T4. J.T. Poston (-7)

T4. Matthew Wolff (-7)

T4. Joaquin Niemann (-7)

T4. Patrick Reed (-7)

Kevin Kisner made the largest jump, advancing 15 spots as one of two (Tyler Duncan) to put together a five-under outing. The 35-year-old hit six birdies, including three straight at hole Nos. 4, 5 and 6.

Patrick Cantlay, in a four-way tie for 11th at six under, also nailed three consecutive birdies:

Cantlay's birdies were counteracted by two bogeys (No. 8, 18) and one double-bogey (No. 14). The 27-year-old dropped six slots in the standings as a result.

Joaquin Niemann shuffled downward too. The 21-year-old Chilean held the lead after Thursday's first round before he fell into a tie for second in the second round. Saturday's play saw Niemann bogey three times, including the 16th and 17th holes, to finish one over.

Schauffele proved his ability to withstand surging competition, but it will be a long 18 holes before he can claim back-to-back Tournament of Champions trophies. Thomas is close enough to smell his second event title in the last four years.