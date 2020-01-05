Luis Suarez: Barcelona Can Improve on 'Many Things' After Espanyol Draw

Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has said the team needs to improve on "many things" after being held to a 2-2 draw by Espanyol on Saturday.

The Blaugrana were well below their best in their first match of 2020. After Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Getafe earlier in the day, the great rivals are now deadlocked on points at the summit of the La Liga table again.

Suarez was one of the rare positives for Barcelona on the night, as he scored the team's equaliser and then set up Arturo Vidal to head the team in front. However, after the Blaugrana were unable to cling on, the Uruguay international was critical of the display, per Marca (h/t Football Espana):

"We did well to turn the score around [and lead 2-1]. But we have lost two points here today, and we must look at that.

"I think that even if we had won the game, there are still many things to look at and improve. We have a few days now to prepare for the Supercopa, but it will be a difficult game against Atletico Madrid."

Here are the key moments from the match at Estadi Cornella-El Prat, where Wu Lei's goal two minutes from time saw Espanyol, who are bottom of the Spanish top flight, secure a vital point against their neighbours:

Spanish football writer Dermot Corrigan put the result into context, noting just how poor Espanyol have been in front of their own supporters this season:

On what was a forgetful night for Barcelona, midfielder Frenkie de Jong was also issued his first red card for the club after committing a second bookable offence in the 75th minute.

Blaugrana supporters will be thankful Suarez was on hand, as the Uruguay international almost single-handedly dragged the team to a point. As ESPN FC highlighted, the 32-year-old has been having a crucial influence in the final third for Barcelona as of late:

While Suarez lit up the game in the second period, before the interval Rafael Hernandez of the Grup 14 website was critical of the former Liverpool man:

Although Suarez may not be the force of nature he once was, he remains a productive influence in the final third. For a Barcelona team that isn't always fluid in attack, his instinct in dangerous areas is vital to getting positive results from tight games.

Barcelona will need to begin planning for life after Suarez soon, as he's entering the twilight of his career and clearly lacks the dynamism that once made him the best forward on the planet. However, he's far from the biggest problem in Ernesto Valverde's setup.