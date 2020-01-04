Patriots' Tom Brady Posts Hype Video Before Titans Game: 'Too Late to Be Scared'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Ahead of the New England Patriots' first AFC Wild Card Round playoff game in a decade, quarterback Tom Brady posted a hype video on Twitter.

The video, which included the caption, "It's too late to be scared," compares the Patriots to a lion in that both are the king of the jungle (Warning: Some language NSFW):

It is suggested in the video that people are writing off the Patriots and other teams are looking to dethrone them like jackals surrounding a lion. The video ends with the line, "It's time to kill."

A shocking loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 relegated the Patriots to the No. 3 seed in the AFC, marking the first time they will play a wild-card playoff game since 2009. On Saturday, the 12-4 Pats will host the 9-7 Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee won five of its final seven games to reach the playoffs, and it could pose some major issues for a Patriots team that has not been playing its best football.

The Titans are led by the NFL's leading rusher in Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who helped turn Tennessee's season around when he took the starting job from Marcus Mariota.

Tennessee is also coached by Mike Vrabel, who was a Patriots linebacker under New England head coach Bill Belichick for eight seasons. In 2018, Vrabel led the Titans to 34-10 drubbing of the Patriots, so they have already shown that they can beat the defending champs.

The Patriots are going for their fourth Super Bowl appearance in a row and third championship in the past four years, but they have a tougher road to the Super Bowl than perhaps any other time this decade since they likely have to beat the Titans and then win road games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

A win over Tennessee is not a given, and since Brady's contract is up at the end of the season, it is possible that Saturday will mark his final game as a Patriot or in the NFL as a whole.