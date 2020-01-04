Manchester United, Wolves Play to Uninspired Scoreless Draw in FA Cup

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United will host a 2020 FA Cup replay after drawing with Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 at Molineux in the third round on Saturday.

The stalemate means the Red Devils will get another chance for revenge against the team that knocked them out of this competition in the quarter-final last season. Meanwhile, Wolves still have hope of progressing and eventually making up for blowing a 2-0 lead to lose to Watford in 2019's semi-final.

Wolves did most of the running from the off and were only denied an early goal by a superb save from Sergio Romero. David De Gea's deputy did well to get a hand to Matt Doherty's close-range effort:

There was more threat from the hosts thanks to the pace and power of Adama Traore. He was ably supported by the direct running of 21-year-old striker Benny Ashley-Seal.

United were strangely subdued in contrast, despite having the ingenuity of Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira in midfield. Even so, the visitors thought they had a penalty when left-back Brandon Williams appeared to be tripped by Leander Dendoncker.

Replays were inconclusive, and VAR wasn't called on for another look. There was no more action in a fairly turgid first half.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was forced into a change, bringing gifted No. 9 Raul Jimenez off the bench for the injured Ashley-Seal. He and Traore were soon running United ragged, with the pair combining to tee up Pedro Neto, who forced Romero into a fine save with his feet.

Overall, though, the match was still lacking quality:

United's problems in the final third were typified by Mason Greenwood blazing well over.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responded immediately by calling Marcus Rashford and Fred off the bench. Rashford's first involvement was to clip a shot off the bar after a smart one-two between Fred and Greenwood.

Wolves needed more experience at the back, and Nuno brought on left wing-back Jonny Otto. Fellow defender Doherty thought he'd headed Wolves in front, but the ball took a touch off the right-back's arm on the way in, nullifying the goal.

Jimenez cracked a shot off the outside of the post from a tight angle, but both sides ultimately lacked enough inspiration to force a breakthrough. The grind of an extra fixture is just reward for two teams better than the dull fare they served up here.

What's Next?

United host Manchester City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday, while Wolves are next in action at home to Newcastle United in the league on Saturday.