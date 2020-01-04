Cowboys Rumors: Jason Garrett Not Expected to Be Fired over Weekend

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly still haven't officially moved on from head coach Jason Garrett.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Garrett is still employed by the Cowboys and no official announcement is expected this weekend:

Since Dallas' season came to an end on Dec. 29, all eyes have been on Garrett and his potential future with the organization.

After two different meetings with owner Jerry Jones earlier this week, ESPN's Ed Werder reported on Thursday that Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones decided Garrett wouldn't be part of the Cowboys going forward.

The 2019 season was Garrett's last under his five-year contract, though the deal doesn't officially expire until Jan. 14.

A stretch of four losses in five weeks from Weeks 12-16 ruined a promising 6-4 start for the Cowboys. They missed an opportunity to clinch the NFC East on Dec. 22 with a 17-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles' victory over the New York Giants in Week 17 ended Dallas' hopes of making it to the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Garrett has been the Cowboys head coach since 2010, when he took over on an interim basis following Wade Phillips' firing midway through the year. The 53-year-old took over full-time in Jan. 2011 and has compiled an 85-67 record with three playoff appearances.