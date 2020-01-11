John Morrison Steals the Show, Robert Roode Returns, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The new year had brought back familiar faces to Friday Night SmackDown, and each return has fans talking. Last week was big, but Friday's edition was just as important.

John Morrison unofficially returned on Jan. 3 in The Miz's locker room, but he was back at his best on Miz TV on Friday. The Shaman of Sexy showed up for his friend and even pulled off an incredible spot afterward for good measure.

Following up on the return of The Usos, King Corbin needed another ally. After a month away, Robert Roode arrived back on SmackDown with vengeance on his mind.

The arrival of Braun Strowman's first single championship reign is on the horizon after he once again pinned intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura in the center of the ring despite the interference of both Sami Zayn and Cesaro.

Even Lacey Evans seems to be heading toward her first title. While her focus remained on Sasha Banks, Bayley was in her way with gold in hand.

This was a night that pushed the brand forward and promised plenty of excitement to come.