Ravens' Lamar Jackson Says 2019 Wild Card Playoff Loss 'Still Motivates Me'

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Friday he's eager to begin writing a new playoff story after struggling for most of his postseason debut last year, a 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round that ended his rookie season.

Jackson, the presumptive 2019 NFL MVP, led the Ravens to a 14-2 record during the regular season. That earned them the home-field advantage as the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. While they won't begin their playoff run for another week, the dual-threat signal-caller is ready for the moment.

"That game still motivates me," Jackson told reporters. "I still haven't played my second playoff game yet. ... That game is over with. We've been having a great year this year. We just got to keep it going. I want a Super Bowl. I'm not worried about that. That was my rookie season."

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner completed just 14 of his 29 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the loss to L.A. He entered the fourth quarter with 25 passing yards and no scores before finally creating some offense, but it wasn't enough to dig out of a 23-3 hole.

Jackson was virtually unstoppable at times during the 2019 regular season. He accounted for 3,127 passing yards, 1,206 rushing yards and 43 total touchdowns in 15 games. He only turned the ball over eight times.

Although it pushed him to the forefront of the discussion for numerous individual awards, led by MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, he's only focused on team success for now.

"I want a Super Bowl," Jackson said Friday. "All the accolades and stuff like that, I'll cherish that another time. I'm trying to chase something else right now."

The Ravens will face the lowest AFC seed remaining after this weekend's wild-card games.

If the No. 3 New England Patriots defeat the No. 6 Tennessee Titans, Jackson and Co. will take on the winner of the game between the No. 4 Houston Texans and the No. 5 Buffalo Bills. If the Titans upset the Pats, it will be a clash between Baltimore and Tennessee next week.

The Ravens will be a heavy favorite regardless of their Divisional Round opponent.