Georgia RB D'Andre Swift Declares for 2020 NFL Draft After Sugar Bowl Win

John Raoux/Associated Press

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift officially announced Friday he will declare for the 2020 NFL draft.

The Athletic's Seth Emerson initially reported Swift was going to declare for the draft prior to the Sugar Bowl, but Swift explained in a since-deleted tweet that he was undecided. The junior will be forgoing his senior season.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller lists Swift as the best running back in the draft class and the No. 16 prospect overall.

At 5'9", Swift is a bit shorter than other top prospects in the class, but he has a strong frame at 215 pounds and is a versatile player who can contribute right away.

The Philadelphia native first turned heads as a freshman while totaling 618 rushing yards on 81 carries (7.6 yards per attempt) despite being behind current NFL players Nick Chubb and Sony Michel on the depth chart. He has become more of a featured player over the past two seasons, totaling 2,267 rushing yards in that stretch.

He also had 73 catches for 666 yards and five touchdowns in his three years, proving he can help an offense in more than one way.

Though Georgia rotates its running backs more than some teams around the country, Swift's limited carries could have kept him fresh for his NFL career.

Perhaps the only question mark is his health. A shoulder injury limited Swift to just three carries over the SEC Championship Game defeat to LSU and the 26-14 Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor on Wednesday. However, he should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the 2020 season.

The Bulldogs will likely miss his production next season, but Zamir White could be in for a big role going forward.