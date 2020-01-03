Report: Starlin Castro, Nationals Agree to Contract amid Josh Donaldson Rumors

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Free-agent infielder Starlin Castro has agreed to a contract with the Washington Nationals, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The deal is pending a physical and reportedly does not take the Nationals out of the running to sign third baseman Josh Donaldson. According to Rosenthal, Castro will play second base in Washington as the team begins its World Series defense in 2020. Joel Sherman added the deal is expected to be for two years.

A four-time All-Star, Castro now joins his fourth team after previous stints with the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins and New York Yankees.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.