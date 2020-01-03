Maurice Washington Dismissed from Nebraska Amid Child Porn Charges

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Running back Maurice Washington has been dismissed from Nebraska's football team amid his ongoing legal battle after being charged with two crimes last February.

Per Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.com, the Cornhuskers officially parted ways with Washington on Friday.

Washington was charged in California with felony possession of child pornography and misdemeanor posting of a photograph or recording of a sexual nature without consent. Washington's ex-girlfriend, who he dated in high school, told police he texted her a video in March 2018 which she said showed her being sexually assaulted by two boys.

The video was recorded in 2016 when she was 15 years old, making it a felony for Washington—who did not participate in the filming of the video—to have possession of the footage.

Washington turned himself in to authorities in March 2019 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He committed to Nebraska in 2018 and appeared in 11 games as a freshman.

After appearing in each of the Cornhuskers' first seven games in 2019, head coach Scott Frost told reporters in October that Washington was suspended for an unrelated team rules violation would need to earn the trust of his teammates and coaching staff before being allowed back.

"Maurice and I are going to have another conversation," Frost said. "I think if he does want to come back there's going to be a lot of things he needs to do to earn his team's trust back and our trust back and we'll see where it goes from there."

Callahan noted Washington had shown up late to team meetings and was "caught with possession of drug paraphernalia" in June.

Parker Gabriel of the Lincoln Journal Star reported Nebraska expects Washington to enter the NCAA transfer portal.