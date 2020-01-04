NFL Playoffs 2020: Full Postseason Bracket and Picture Before Wild Card

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

This year's edition of the NFL playoffs features a wide variety of teams and situations.

The New England Patriots, for example, haven't missed the playoffs since 2008. They'll also be playing on Wild Card Weekend for the first time since 2009. The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, are in the postseason for just the second time this century.

Both the Patriots and Bills, along with six other teams, will be in action this weekend, while the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens await the outcomes.

Here, you'll find a look at the weekend's matchups, the full postseason schedule and some of the top storylines heading into Saturday.

NFL Wild Card Weekend

AFC

Bye: 1. Baltimore Ravens, 2. Kansas City Chiefs

5. Buffalo Bills at 4. Houston Texans

6. Tennessee Titans at 3. New England Patriots

NFC

Bye: 1. San Francisco 49ers, 2. Green Bay Packers

5. Seattle Seahawks at 4. Philadelphia Eagles

6. Minnesota Vikings at 3. New Orleans Saints

2020 NFL Playoff Schedule, TV and Live Stream

Saturday, January 4



4:35 p.m. ET: Bills at Titans—ESPN, WatchESPN

8:15 p.m. ET: Titans at Patriots—CBS, CBS All Access

Sunday, January 5

1:05 p.m. ET: Vikings at Saints—Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:40 p.m. ET: Seahawks at Eagles—NBC, NBC Sports

Saturday, January 11

4:35 p.m. ET: TBD at 49ers—NBC, NBC Sports

8:15 p.m. ET: TBD at Ravens—CBS, CBS All Access

Sunday, January 12

3:05 p.m. ET: TBD at Kansas City Chiefs—CBS, CBS All Access

6:40 p.m. ET: TBD at Green Bay Packers—Fox, Fox Sports Go

Sunday, January 19

3:05 p.m. ET: AFC Championship Game—CBS, CBS All Access

6:40 p.m. ET: NFC Championship Game—Fox, Fox Sports Go

Sunday, February 02

6:30 p.m. ET: Super Bowl LIV—Fox, Fox Sports Go

Vikings-Saints Could Have Huge Impact for Kirk Cousins

Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints will do battle for the right to play in the divisional round. However, the Vikings may have more on the line than just advancement.

According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, a loss Sunday could impact how the Vikings proceed with quarterback Kirk Cousins—who has one year remaining on his contract:

"If the Vikings lose in spite of how Cousins plays, ownership could opt to extend him anyway. But if Cousins looks closer to the version of himself that was on display against the Packers two weeks ago (122 yards, one interception, 58.8 rating), the Vikings might decide they've had enough of the Cousins experiment."

Since Cousins' contract is fully guaranteed, it's unlikely that Minnesota would part with him this offseason. However, the Vikings could address the quarterback position in the draft or free agency and use 2020 as a transition year. Either way, Cousins is likely to have a lot of pressure on him against New Orleans.

Vikings Will Be Without Hughes, Alexander

Cousins won't just face pressure involving his potential future, he's going to have the difficult task of trying to match points with Drew Brees and the Saints explosive offense—which finished the season ranked fourth in scoring.

Trying to outduel Brees probably wouldn't be fun under the best of circumstances, but that's not what Minnesota will have. The Vikings will be without two of their cornerbacks Sunday, as Mackensie Alexander has been ruled out and Mike Hughes is headed to injured reserve.

While neither Alexander nor Hughes was a full-time starter, they were important role players in the secondary. According to Football Outsiders, Hughes played 45.5 percent of the team's defensive snaps during the regular season, while Alexander played 48.8 percent.

With Hughes and Alexander both out, the Vikings will have a harder time dedicating two defensive backs to Michael Thomas while still providing coverage for the rest of the Saints receiving corps.

Ravens Getting Ingram Back

Nick Wass/Associated Press

One of Saturday's participants is going to move on to face the Baltimore Ravens. If the Tennessee Titans pull off the upset, it will be them. If the Patriots win, the winner of the Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans matchup will be going to M&T Bank Stadium.

The idea of facing the white-hot Ravens is intimidating enough. With Baltimore coming off a bye and completely healthy, it's even more so.

This is likely where Baltimore will be by next Saturday. Starting running back Mark Ingram II, for example, is expected to return to practice next week.

"He's on track to play and he should be practicing next week full speed," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters.

Ingram suffered a calf injury against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 and was unlikely to play in the finale even if the Ravens hadn't rested many of their starters. Gus Edwards started in his place in Week 17 and rushed for 130 yards and 6.2 yards per carry.