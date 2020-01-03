Villanova's Jay Wright Named AP Men's Coach of Decade After 2 National Titles

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2020

Villanova's Jay Wright coaches during an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Two national championships in a span of three years helped Villanova coach Jay Wright earn the title of Associated Press men's college basketball coach of the decade, per the AP's John Marshall

Wright earned 16 of 24 votes to earn the honor ahead of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski who collected five. The only other coaches with votes were Mark Few of Gonzaga, John Calipari of Kentucky and Tony Bennett of Virginia.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

